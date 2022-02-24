Donetsk leader says he wants to talk peacefully with Ukraine, but with help from ‘great Russia’ | World

The Russian-backed leader of the breakaway Donetsk region said on Wednesday (23) that wants to establish its borders peacefully with Ukraine, but has reserved the right to ask “great Russia” for help.

Denis Pushilin, who heads the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, which was recognized by Russia this week as independent, said he was in favor of dialogue with Ukraine in the first instance.

But he told a news conference that the situation in the protracted conflict had become critical and that separatists had accelerated a mobilization of forces, in which healthy men between the ages of 18 and 55 were called up to fight.

“We will win. With people like this, we will win. With a country like this, with the great Russia, which we respect and value,” he said. “We have no right to lose, or even doubt our victory.”

Russia’s recognition of the independence of Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk People’s Republic on Monday was declared illegal by Western countries, which imposed new sanctions on Moscow.

The move has taken Ukraine’s crisis to a new stage, as treaties Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday with separatist leaders provide a legal pretext for Russia to send its forces in support of the separatists, who are currently they control only a fraction of the two eastern Ukraine regions they claim.

2 of 3 Donetsk separatists wait outside a military draft point — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko Donetsk separatists wait outside a military draft point (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Asked if they would try to expand their territory, Pushilin said: “We’re not at that stage yet, we’re at the stage where enemy forces are in the line of contact and can move into an offensive at any moment.”

Ukraine vehemently denies accusations by separatists that it is bent on recapturing territory by force, and rejected a number of Russian and separatist reports of alleged attacks.

Speaking alongside Pushilin, Andrey Turchak, a senior member of Russia’s ruling party, said no force in the world could change the legal outcome of Putin’s signed recognition.