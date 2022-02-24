Driver manages to escape car lifted by drawbridge

A video of a drawbridge opening while a car was traveling across it in October of last year in Lantana, Florida, was recently revealed. The video was aired on WPTV, and in it you can see a Honda Accord crossing the bridge as its driver notices the crossing gates lowering.

This causes him to stop the car. A nearby cyclist manages to get off the bridge, but the Accord gets stuck as the bridge starts to lift. The model has its bumper resting on the low section of the bridge, while the one that rises leaves the vehicle stuck. His driver opens the door and tries to signal to the bridge operator, who doesn’t see him.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

The driver considers jumping out of the car, but manages to get out after the model is pushed onto the fixed section of the bridge. As the bridge closes, the car is seen leaving.

The bridge operator claims she did not see the vehicle until the drawbridge was closed. She was fired for “violating policies, including visually checking gaps”.

Check out:

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.