A survey carried out by the Ohio State University School of Medicine, in the United States, points out that male adolescents who use electronic cigarettes, the popular vapes, suffer the effect of the device on the heart for a long period.

The study, carried out in rats, showed that the effects do not appear in female adolescents, only in males. The researchers did not make it clear what the effects are caused by e-cigarettes, but they said that the heart rate is altered.

“We don’t know the long-term effects of vaping because it’s only been around since the early 2000s. We haven’t had the time to see what happens, especially with teenagers. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to assess cardiac function in adolescent mice exposed to e-cigarette aerosol,” explained lead author Loren Wold.

During the research, mice were exposed to an e-cigarette aerosol mixture of propylene glycol and plant glycerin and nicotine. Based on this, it was found that heart function was reduced in men over time, but did not change the heart rate in women.

The answer to women’s resistance may lie in the presence in greater amounts of the CYP2A5 enzyme (CYP2A6 in humans), responsible for degrading the nicotine present in the body.

E-cigarettes can affect the heart rate of male teenagers. Credit: Amani A/Shutterstock

The survey was of great importance, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that more than half of U.S. high school students have tried e-cigarettes and that nearly a third make frequent use of e-cigarettes. devices.

The health agency also points out that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, an addictive substance that can harm the brain of teenagers, as it is still developing during this period.

“An animal study like this is important because you cannot enroll children in a study like this. These types of studies give us an idea of ​​the dangers of vaping so we can develop therapies as well as inform parents and public policymakers about the risks of vaping,” the researchers concluded.

Despite being popular among young people, electronic cigarettes have been banned in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) since 2019.

