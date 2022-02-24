EA CEO is ready to ditch FIFA branding on the football series

Andrew Wilson says licensing only yields four letters on the front of game boxes

One of the most popular series in the Electronic Arts catalogue, FIFA seems to be very close to changing its official name. After reports that the company was having problems with the brand’s licensing terms, the CEO Andrew Wilson released a message to its employees stating that it would be advantageous to put aside the relationship with the entity.

Messages provided anonymously to the VGC website show that Wilson stated that the use of the FIFA name prevented EA Sports from exploring game modes that went beyond the traditional 11v11.. In addition, the executive stated that the licensing also blocked the developer from creating “wider digital ecosystems”.

“I would argue – and this might be a little biased – that the FIFA brand has more meaning as a video game than as the governing body of football. We don’t belittle this and try not to be arrogant. We work very hard to make FIFA understand what we need for the future,” Wilson would have said.

“Our players tell us they want more cultural and commercial brands relevant to their markets, used more integrated into the game… brands like Nike. But as FIFA has a relationship with Adidas, we can’t do that.”, explained the CEO. “Our FIFA license has prevented us from doing many of these things”, he added.

EA wants more rights to the brand

The CEO did not mince words about the relationship with the entity: for him, apart from the rights to the World Cup, the partnership with FIFA only means “four letters in front of the box”. The declarations are the result of a troubled negotiation process, in which neither side seems to want to give way.

According to a report in the New York Times, Negotiations for Electronic Arts to renew the FIFA brand ran into a conflict of interest. While the publisher wants more flexibility in how it uses federation rights, the FIFA decided to charge double to grant the licensing of their brands — the figures would reach $2.5 billion for a 10-year contract.



As negotiations continue, the publisher has already publicly disclosed that it is studying changing the commercial name of its series of football games. However, this year’s edition should continue to be known as FIFA 23 and must bring, for the first time in its history, World Cup versions for men’s and women’s football simultaneously.

