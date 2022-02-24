Echo Buds 2 is it worth it? Discover the Amazon phone

Officially launched in Brazil in February this year, the Echo Buds 2 is Amazon’s newest wireless earphone. The news left several people curious to know the news to come and whether it is worth investing in the gadget.

In this way, we have brought a complete article with the main information about the Echo Buds 2 for you to check whether or not it is worth having the new Amazon headset.

Echo Buds 2: what are the main features of Amazon’s new headphone?

(Amazon/Play)Source: Amazon

The Echo Buds 2 arrives in the Brazilian market bringing a series of new features. To start talking about each of them, let’s address the most important aspect of a headset: the sound quality. According to Amazon, the accessory has dynamic drivers that provide a clear and balanced sound for the product.

This, in conjunction with noise cancellation, ensures that no outside noise interferes with the user’s sound experience. However, as this functionality can be dangerous in some situations, such as when the individual is walking on a busy street, the headphones also have ambient mode, which allows you to hear vehicle noises and other people’s footsteps while the music is played.

Voice command interaction

Another great highlight of the Echo Buds 2 is in relation to its voice entertainment. From the integration with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, it is possible to request music, information and even the cell phone to make calls to a specific person. So, once again, the American company puts its signature on its products, since it has several other gadgets that connect to each other.

However, those who use Google and Apple voice assistants will also be able to purchase the product, as the headphones come with Siri and Google Assistant support.

Drums

With dynamic audio and active noise cancellation, the Echo Buds (2nd Generation) headphones have long battery life and iOS and Android compatibility.

When it comes to hours of playback, the battery of the new headphones doesn’t leave anything to be desired either. Also according to Amazon, the product allows up to 5 hours of music when taken out of the charging case. When considering the value of the full charge, that is, the headphones and the case, the device can offer up to 15 hours of operation before needing to be plugged in.

For the busiest moments, where the headphones are low on battery, the company claims that it only takes 15 minutes of charging for it to work for up to 2 hours uninterrupted.

design

In addition, the Echo Buds 2 has a modern, minimalist design, with 21% of the case body made from recyclable material. The design of the headphones provides a perfect fit to the ears, allowing it to stay firmly in the ear in different occasions, such as during physical activity and when walking down the street.

Finally, the headphones still have Bluetooth 5.0, which guarantees an excellent connection with the cell phone, and side sensors for changing tracks and volume.

Echo Buds 2: is it worth the investment?

(Amazon/Play)Source: Amazon

According to the Amazon website, the Echo Buds 2 will cost BRL 854.05 for cash payments and BRL 899 for installment payments. Considering other headphones available on the market, the price of the company’s new release can be considered a little above average.

However, investing in the device can make sense especially for users who already use Alexa or who want to enjoy voice entertainment on a daily basis — since this functionality is difficult to find on models from other companies.

In addition, the Echo Buds 2 has features that aim to bring a great user experience to the individual, such as high sound quality, built-in microphones, noise cancellation and sweat resistance.

Compare this and more products on the TecMundo Comparator

Usually, launch prices tend to be higher due to newness in the market. Therefore, if you are interested in the product but cannot make the investment now, we recommend using the TecMundo Comparator to monitor the price and not miss any launch offers.