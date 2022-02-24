Edge 30 Pro: top of the line Motorola arrives in Brazil with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | hands-on video

Motorola presented its new top-of-the-line cell phone in Brazil on Thursday morning (24). The Edge 30 Pro arrives to make the brand’s most powerful series even more premium. And to know a little more about it, TudoCelular already has the device in hand. Check out all the details of the brand’s new smartphone below.

design and build





In keeping with the premium design, Motorola hasn’t changed the build of the Edge 30 Pro as much compared to its predecessor. That means you’ll find an all-metal body with a 3D satin frosted glass back. On the front, the option continues with the drop-shaped notch in the center of the screen. The back now has a more oval camera block, but still with the same color background as the lid, to give it a more linear look. The fingerprint reader follows on the side, so it won’t be this time that the manufacturer will bet on biometrics under the display.

If you think that you will now be able to use a memory card in the top of the range of the brand, you are wrong. The chip drawer remains without memory card expansion. At the very least, connectivity has advanced and now supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Not to mention 5G compatibility. It still lacks a water and dust resistance certification on it. At least, the box comes with a protective cover, to give it a little more security in relation to falls.

screen and sound





Speaking of the screen, we also don’t have that many changes from one generation to the next. The panel continues in the size of 6.7 inches and made of OLED material, with reproduction of more than a billion colors and a resolution that does not go beyond Full HD +. Another feature kept is the 144 Hz refresh rate. In other words, you’ll be able to enjoy a system with much more fluid animations, apart from games with high fps rates. We still support HDR10+ and 360 Hz touch sampling rate, with low latency, so you get faster responses on the display.





Moving on to the sound system, we finally have Motorola’s top-of-the-line stereo audio. The call speaker now works as a secondary channel, to give the user more immersion. Here we also find support for Dolby Atmos, with spatial sound and superior equalization. The manufacturer insisted on keeping out the famous connector in the P2 standard for headphones. At the very least, you will have an accessory with a USB-C connector in the package, so you can use it without needing an adapter.

hardware and software





The Edge 30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest high-end platform. It provides support for the fifth generation mobile network through the Snapdragon X65 modem. On the part of memories, Motorola brought only one variant of this model and inserted 12 GB of RAM in it, in addition to a total of 256 GB of internal storage.





Its battery has a slight increase over its predecessor. Now, it’s 4,800 mAh, which promises more time out of the socket. But only with our future tests, we will know if this will translate into greater autonomy in practice. Another novelty is the charging power, which has evolved from 30W to 68W. This means that the cell phone should spend much less time connected, until it reaches 100%. According to the manufacturer, it is possible to have 50% of the total in just 15 minutes. Oh, and the plug adapter is included in the box.





On the software side, the Edge 30 Pro comes with Android 12 natively installed. And as we already know from other devices of the brand, the My UX interface comes in that standard with practically no modifications. For the Edge line, the company usually offers two system changes, so the update to Android 14 is guaranteed on this device. One of Motorola’s highlights in terms of software is its Ready For compatibility. The feature turns your smartphone into a portable PC, either via cable or wirelessly, if your TV supports Miracast. If you want to integrate with a computer, the new assistant works in both Windows 10 and Windows 11, to facilitate the connection and user experience.

cameras





The camera set has three sensors at the rear, led by the main 50 MP. The resolution is lower than the last generation, but at least now the pixels are bigger and promise up to three times more sharpness. For videos, the highlights are the instant focus and the inclusion of optical stabilization, to better deal with blur. The device also records in 8K resolution, within HDR10+ standards.

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The module also has a 50 MP ultrawide lens, so you can record much more of the high resolution scenes. It is hybrid for its autofocus, which allows you to use it in macro mode, with up to four times closer than a standard lens. A simple depth camera completes the trio, to help have a more accurate portrait mode. The manufacturer preferred this type of sensor than the telephoto, which was equipped with the predecessor. On the front, its front camera has 60 MP, almost double that of the Edge 20 Pro. There is Quad Pixel technology here to combine four pixels into one, which indicates that we will be able to have better selfies at night. Support for 4K videos at 30 fps continues for the front sensor.

technical specifications

6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole-punch notch and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

12 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

60 MP front camera

Rear camera: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor 2 MP depth lens

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For 3.0 Mode

4,800mAh battery with 68W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the My UX interface

















price and availability





The Edge 30 Pro arrives in Brazil in blue and white, with sales starting this Thursday (24), in Motorola’s own stores – physical and online – and in the main retailers and operators in the country. It can be purchased for the price of R$ 6,499, with a two-year warranty. The company will make a promotion for the launch, until March 31, 2022. Anyone who buys a unit of the product will receive a pair of Moto Buds 100 headphones, in addition to a 10 Watt wireless charger. So, did you like the Edge 30 Pro? Do you think that this time the manufacturer got its most premium smartphone right? Comment with us!

