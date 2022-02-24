Elden Ring maintains tradition of problem releases on PC

We have performance drops and missed opportunities in the preliminary version of the PC game

The most awaited game of the year by the Adrenaline audience is about to arrive, and we had access to an early copy for testing on PC. Well… this is not the time that FromSoftware will break the tradition of delivering games with problems at launch. And, as was already clear in the minimum and recommended requirements, the game is demanding on hardware to run in high quality. We tested a total of 22 graphics cards and 6 processorsand we’ll share our impressions of the PC preview.

Here we have an important addendum: tests were carried out on version 1.01 of the game, press preview. During our testing, we’ve identified performance issues that, if resolved with the game’s release update, will prompt us to update this article.

Opening the game, we see little focus from FromSoftware on the PC version. Any specific feature of computers was practically left out, such as resolutions outside the 16:9 format, making the sides of ultrawide screens unusable, for example, or technologies such as Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR, which bring relevant performance gains with good results in graphics. . Framerates are also capped at a cap of 60fps, but here we have an important element of the game, which uses frames as part of the gameplay, so it makes sense not to be enabling features like 120fps or higher.

Starting with the visual part, we compare the game running in different graphical qualities, to see how it scales in its Low, Medium, High and Maximum presets:





Starting from Ultra, we see that Elden Ring clearly has the best graphics ever made by FromSoftware, with very high resolution models, excellent detailing in the lights and textures and a very smooth scene, with many nuances between the objects and the way the light is projected. between the elements.

Using another comparison scenario, we can clearly see how Ultra and Alto can be very similar in some scenes, making it difficult to differentiate the graphical effects and variations in modeling between each. Medium and Low bring more relevant impacts, but barely visible in static images. This happens because the biggest noticeable graphical defect is a rather annoying flickering in shadows of moving objects, like the trees in the background. This scene loses a lot of quality and this negative effect of reducing the graphics becomes even a distraction. I recommend watching the video version of this article to see more clearly what we are referring to.



Looking at the performance scale, it is noticeable that the Medium and High qualities are the “sweet spots” of the balance between graphic quality and performance. The game isn’t heavy on the GPU either, with models like the GTX 1650 itself holding up close to 30fps in Ultra quality, and smoothly exceeding 60fps in Low quality – all at 1080p.

Good news for everyone who wants to play this game on PC is that video memory requirement is very modest. Even at high resolutions like 4K or Quad HD, we see a VRAM consumption that fits comfortably on 8GB and 6GB cards, respectively. In FullHD, even in Ultra quality, consumption is just over 4GB.

processors

Looking initially at the specs that FromSoftware themselves recommended, we really have a few things that stand out. First, the Core i5-8400 as the minimum in processors. This is one of the first times we see a game asking for more than a quad-core at its minimum specs, a configuration popular in high-end processors of the past and also in entry-level products such as the Ryzen 3 and Core i3 – including the 10100F that we use it a lot on PC Baratinho. RAM also left the most common configuration of 8GB and already required 12GB, jumping to 16GB in the recommended.

On video cards, we have the GTX 1060 3GB as the minimum, which is also relatively high. One of the last times we’ve seen something of this level appear in min specs was with The Medium, and things have been…pretty bad. Complete specifications include:



Minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB

recommended requirements

OS: Win10, Win11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Veja 56, 8GB

We started our tests right from the minimum configuration. With the Intel Core i5-8400 and a GTX 1060 6GB (our 3GB has been giving HDMI problems), we tried playing on 8GB of RAM in a single-channel and… quickly filled the 8GB of memory. Really better to go for 12GB.

With enough memory, we now have 1080p gameplay at Medium quality running just above 50fps most of the time. We would already be at a very playable level, despite not hitting 60fps, but frequent stutterings were making the gameplay quite complicated, especially to hit the dodges in the critical windows that the game delivers. Lowering to minimum quality at 1080p, the GTX 1060 6GB is left over, but even so the stutters and frame drops don’t go away, even in our tests trying to keep the gameplay locked at 30fps.

With that initial bad result, we moved up to the recommended spec. And the good news is on the graphics card side: the recommended GTX 1070 easily achieves 1080p in High quality at a frame rate of around 60fps. We don’t have a Radeon RX Vega 56 to confirm, but the Radeon RX 5700 XT we tried also held the wave in high quality.

But now comes the bad news. With a Ryzen 5 3600XT and 16GB of RAM, the stutterings just won’t go away. At times, they seem to be related to loading new areas, with specific points always causing this loss of performance, but in the midst of fights these crashes attack mercilessly. These are long 5-10 min sessions of smooth gameplay, and “out of nowhere” the performance melts away for 1 or 2 seconds. And, to make matters worse, these crashes seem to have a taste for appearing during boss fights.

This stuttering issue is a strong candidate to be resolved with a post-launch update, as much more powerful hardware – we also played with a Core i5-12600K, a Core i9-9900K and a Ryzen 9 5900X – reduced the problem, but not healed.

Video card

When we take the processor out of the equation and look at the demands of the graphics card alone, the game is not that heavy, managing to run at maximum configuration on the hardware we usually use for these graphics and resolutions adjustments. It is important to remember that the game has a frame rate cap at 60fps, so we discard cards that exceed these values ​​in our graphics, to facilitate readability.

Starting with 4K, we have an impressive number of models able, to some degree, to run the game:

Even without AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS to lend a hand, cards like the Radeon RX 6700 XT and RTX 3060 Ti have the potential to tackle 4K at mid-range resolutions. Thanks to the low VRAM consumption, even an RTX 2060 achieves something close to 30fps with a “not too bad” 1% Low, considering the game’s stability issues that affect the percentile of virtually all models tested.

In Quad HD, we have what we expected again, with even the GeForce RTX 3060 and 2060 delivering the potential to run in high quality in the 60fps range.

Looking at the mid-range 1080p setting, we have a lot of popular cards with the potential to run in either High or Medium quality, some targeting 60fps, others needing to limit themselves to 30fps. If the stability is very bad, something evidenced by the chaos that is the 1% Low in the graphics, on the other hand, there are many cards capable of delivering a good level of graphic quality and also of performance in the game.

As we already highlighted at the beginning of the article, these tests were done with version 1.01, made available for the press to carry out analysis and tests before the game’s launch. Hopefully, release patches may bring fixes to mitigate these issues, and we’ll update this post with updates when fixes arrive. I hope they come, after all, apart from this technical part, the game is simply excellent.