Eletrobras privatization: after shareholder approval, understand the project and see the next steps | Economy

With privatization, the government would no longer be the majority shareholder in the company. Today, he holds more than 60% of these shares, and the goal is to keep 45%. The government intends to transform Eletrobras into a “corporation”, a private company with no defined controller. A similar model was adopted in the privatization of Embraer.

The provisional measure that enables the privatization of Eletrobras was sanctioned in July last year by President Jair Bolsonaro. If implemented, this will be the first state-owned company directly controlled by the Union to be privatized by the Bolsonaro government. The expectation is that the sale of the shareholding control can yield R$ 100 billion to the public coffers.

According to the government, privatization will restore the company’s investment capacity in energy generation and transmission and may reduce the electricity bill. Entities in the sector, however, claim that the bill will be more expensivebecause deputies and senators included in the text measures that generate costs to be paid by consumers.

The next step is the assessment by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) of the sales model proposed by the Federal Government. The government wants to carry out the privatization by Maybecause it considers that, after that date, it would not be advisable due to market fluctuations in view of the proximity of the elections.

See what is already known about the privatization of Eletrobras:

How will the government’s participation in Eletrobras look like? What is the proposed privatization model? Who can buy the shares? What will be the impact on the electricity bill? What are the next steps? What will be left out of privatization? How big is Eletrobras today?

In order to carry out the privatization process and, consequently, reduce the participation of the Union in the control of the company, a capitalization operation will be carried out. If the Union’s participation does not reach 45% in the primary offering, a secondary public offering of shares will be made.

2. How will the capitalization be?

In this process, the government will issue company papers on the stock exchange. The idea is for investors to buy these new shareswhich will make the government reduce the participation of the Union in the control of the company.

The capitalization and potential future sale of the remaining shares held by the Union may allocate around R$ 100 billion to the public coffers.

The Union will have a special class preferred share, the “golden share”, which will give veto power in deliberations on the company’s bylaws. This means that, even after losing majority control, the government will continue to have veto power over certain Eletrobras decisions.

3. Who can buy the shares?

The purchase of shares will be open to institutional investors and individuals. In addition, workers are expected to be able to buy shares in the company using money from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), as happened with shares in Petrobras and Vale.

Employees and retirees of Eletrobras itself and its subsidiaries will have priority to acquire up to 10% of the total shares offered.

4. What will be the impact on the electricity bill?

The government has reaffirmed that privatization will result in benefits for the population and may reduce the electricity bill of residential consumers as early as 2022, as it will make the sector more competitive. An estimate from the Ministry of Mines and Energy points to a reduction of up to 7.36% in the tariff.

However, sector entities and analysts claim that the electricity bill will be more expensive, because deputies and senators have included in the text measures that will generate new costs to be paid by consumers, including:

Requirement to contract gas-fired thermoelectric plants in the Northeast, North, Midwest and Southeast;

Market reserve for contracting Small Hydroelectric Power Plants (SHPs);

Extension, for another 20 years, of the contracts of plants built through the Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy (Proinfa).

Gas-fired thermoelectric plants offer more expensive energy than hydro, wind and solar, for example. Parliamentarians also determined the construction of these plants in places without infrastructure for transporting natural gas, therefore pipelines will have to be built, which can raise costs for energy consumers.

The creation of a market reserve for Small Hydroelectric Power Plants (SHPs) can make the bill more expensive, according to experts, because it goes against the principle of free competition in auctions.

5. What are the next steps?

The next steps until the sale of the state-owned shareholding control are as follows:

Approval of the operation by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors);

Primary offering of shares to the market.

6. What will be left out of privatization?

A new state-owned company will be created to manage Eletronuclear (which controls the Angra plants) and Itaipu Binacional: the Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBPar). The two are now subsidiaries of Eletrobras, but will not be privatized.

7. What is Eletrobras’ participation in the electricity sector today?

Eletrobras is the largest company in the electricity sector in Latin America, responsible for about a third of Brazil’s electricity and almost half of the transmission lines that cross the national territory.

Eletrobras currently owns 43% of the country’s transmission lines, totaling 76,230 km, and is responsible for around 29% of Brazil’s generation, with 50,676 MW of installed capacity.

In 2020, it had net operating revenue of BRL 29.08 billion and net income of BRL 6.34 billion.

The current market value of Eletrobras on the stock exchange is R$ 53.3 billion, according to data from Economatica, based on the closing price on Tuesday (22).