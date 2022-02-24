Embassy reinforces request for Brazilians to leave Donetsk and Luhansk ‘without delay’ | World

The Brazilian Embassy in Ukraine reinforced the request, this Wednesday (23), for citizens to leave the Donetsk and Luhansk regions “without delay”.

On social media, the embassy in Kiev repeated the recommendation made just over the weekend that breakaway provinces in eastern Ukraine should be avoided.

“With regard to the developments of the last two days, the Embassy reinforces its recommendation to pay attention and to avoid visits to the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. Citizens who are already in these regions are advised to consider leaving without delay.”

On Monday (21), Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized, in a decree, the independence of the breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The region will also be able to receive Russian troops for “peacekeeping” operations, according to the Kremlin decision.

On Saturday (19), the embassy in Kiev had already recommended that Brazilians in the country redouble their attention and avoid provinces dominated by pro-Russian rebels.

“Citizens who are already in these regions are advised to consider leaving without delay. Brazilian citizens in Ukraine should still be aware of the possibility of further cancellations or postponements of international flights in the coming week,” the statement said.

Until last week, the Embassy stated that there was “no security recommendation against staying in Ukraine”. And he asked only that Brazilians remain on “alert” and “updated”.

The self-proclaimed republics Donetsk and Luhansk are two separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, with strong Slavic influence.