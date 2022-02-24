Embraer plane becomes the world’s best-selling light jet for the 10th consecutive year

Phenom 300E – Image: Embraer





Embraer today reached a historic milestone with the announcement that the Phenom 300 series jets became the best-selling light category model in the world for the tenth consecutive year and the most delivered twin-engine executive jet of 2021, according to figures released by General Aviation. Manufacturers Association (GAMA), an association that brings together manufacturers in the sector.

Embraer delivered 56 Phenom 300 series jets last year, consolidating product excellence for a decade and market dominance. The Phenom 300 series has had an annual average of 50 aircraft delivered per year since entering the market in December 2009. To date, the series has accumulated over 640 deliveries.

These achievements underscore the company’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, as well as offering best-in-class features such as range, speed, cabin pressurization and state-of-the-art technology.

“It is an honor for the Phenom 300 series to be the world’s best-selling light-class jet for the past 10 years. Achieving a decade of dominance is an extraordinary achievement for Embraer and solidifies our leadership position in the market,” said Michael Amalfitano, President and CEO, Embraer Executive Jets.

“This milestone guarantees the aircraft’s leadership position in the light jet segment, a recognition of superior performance, technology, comfort and after-sales support. From the beginning, we have continually evolved the aircraft based on customer feedback and will continue to innovate and improve for years to come.”

The Phenom 300 series operates in 39 countries and has accumulated nearly one million five hundred thousand flight hours. Embraer continually invests in the attractiveness of the aircraft to demanding customers around the world, with improvements in its performance, technology, comfort and operational efficiency, resulting in the highest residual value in the market.

In January 2020, Embraer announced the new and improved Phenom 300E. In March of that year, the aircraft received triple certification from regulatory agencies in Brazil, Europe and the United States, ANAC, EASA and FAA, respectively. The first delivery of this new version of the aircraft took place in June 2020.

The Phenom 300E sets the highest standard of excellence in the light jet category. In terms of performance, the Phenom 300E is even faster, capable of reaching Mach 0.80 (approximately 850 km/h), making it the fastest single-pilot certified jet in production in the world, capable of delivering 464 knots. cruise speed and reach 2,010 nautical miles (3,724 km) with five occupants and with NBAA IFR reserves.

This jet’s new comfort features include a quieter cabin, more cockpit legroom and a new premium interior – the Bossa Nova edition, which encompasses a package with Embraer’s latest interior developments, including fiberglass accents. carbon and Embraer’s exclusive Praia de Ipanema finish style. It is also the first in the Phenom 300 series to feature piano black surfaces.

Additional technological enhancements include an avionics upgrade, featuring a Runway Departure Warning and Prevention System (ROAAS) – the first technology of its kind to be developed and certified in business aviation – as well as preventive protection against the wind shear phenomenon. (windshear), Emergency Descent Mode, PERF, TOLD and FAA Datacom, among others.

The Phenom 300E also features 4G connectivity via Gogo AVANCE L5 with coverage for the US and satellite connectivity for the rest of the world.

