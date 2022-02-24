Errors in PIS 2022: see what to do if you didn’t receive the allowance – 02/23/2022 – Mercado

Workers who are entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance of up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212), but did not enter the 2022 payment list, can check whether the denial was due to employer failures. The technology company Dataprev is carrying out an automatic review of the records of 1.9 million beneficiaries, who may be entitled to payment, but did not enter the list of those eligible for the 2022 salary bonus due to a processing error in the beneficiary data. Consultation with workers who will receive PIS in the new batch will be released from March 16.

Those who meet the requirements, but were not covered by payment this year, can also check if the data provided is correct and complain in the service channels. See below the main reasons that lead to the denial of the salary bonus. See the PIS/Pasep 2022 payment schedule here.

Errors that can block the release of the PIS/Pasep allowance:

Divergence between the information declared in the first bond and other government bases

It’s the kind of error that prompted Dataprev to reprocess the data of 1.9 million workers. By cross-referencing the workers’ records, Dataprev identified discrepancies between the information declared in the first report of Rais (Annual Social Information Report) and the other official bases of labor records. Now, with the review of the records, the company reported that it expands the crossing of data to confirm the correct date of the worker’s bond.

The result of this new analysis should come out on March 16, when workers must make a new consultation to find out if they will receive the benefit.

Rais (Annual List of Social Information) or eSocial with wrong, outdated or non-existent information

The beneficiary may not be included in the list of qualified workers for the salary allowance if the employer has not updated or correctly informed the worker’s data referring to the base year, such as the contribution salary, employment relationship and the employer’s address.

To check if the information provided is up-to-date and correct, it is necessary to access the worker’s query system for Rais and eSocial.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare recommends checking with the employer whether the information for the 2020 base year has been correctly provided in Rais, in accordance with Decree No. , of December 11, 2014.

If the employer has not delivered the declaration, or has done so late, omitted information or included a false or inaccurate declaration, the establishment is subject to a fine, according to the ministry.

To file a complaint for failure to provide information, you must access the government’s labor complaints portal.

Error or missing PIS number

Absence of the PIS/Pasep number when filling in the Rais or even sending it with a wrong number are among the reasons that may have generated the processing failure. In such cases, it is necessary to contact the employer and request the correction. To check if the number informed is correct, it is necessary to access the Rais worker consultation system.

Another failure to fill out that can lead to an error in the processing of the benefit is the lack of the PIS number in the Digital Work Card. This number can be checked on the Meu INSS website, through the Cnis (National Social Information Registry), on the FGTS application and on the Caixa Trabalhador application.

How to check if there is an error in the PIS number informed by the employer:

The Digital Work Card application must be downloaded or updated on mobile phones with Android operating system and iOS system. According to the ministry, it is highly recommended that workers update to the latest version of the application.

Open the app and click “Sign in”

Log in with your CPF number, click “Continue” and enter your gov.br system password; if not, you will need to register

In the bottom horizontal menu, click on “Contracts”

Click on the option that shows the name of the company worked and for which you want to know the number informed

In “Details”, check the number informed in “PIS/Pasep”

The number informed in Rais must be the same as the one in the contract registration in the app

How to check if you are enabled

The PIS allowance can be consulted through the Digital Work Card application and by calling 158, which will also be available for clarification, according to the government. Caixa also provides the telephone number 0800 726 0207 for inquiries regarding PIS, FGTS, Social Card and social benefits. Electronic service through the number works uninterruptedly. Attendant service is available from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 9 pm, and on Saturdays, from 10 am to 4 pm.

How to access the PIS allowance consultation by cell phone

Install the official Digital Work Card application on your cell phone (if you already have it, you will need to update it)

Access the system with your CPF number and gov.br password. If it’s your first time, register

Click on the “Benefits” icon in the lower right corner

In “Salary Allowance”, it will appear if you are qualified or not

Who is eligible for the 2022 allowance?

According to the Ministry, most of those who are not qualified are people who do not meet the requirements for the benefit.

To be eligible to receive the allowance in 2022, the year in which payment is made for work performed in 2020, the following requirements must be met:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the Cnis for at least five years — that is, the first formal job must have taken place in 2015 or earlier

Have worked for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, with a formal contract in 2020, for employers who contribute to PIS or Pasep

Have received up to two average minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the period worked, which correspond to R$ 2,090, considering the minimum wage of R$ 1,045 in force in 2020

Have your data reported by the employer (legal entity or government) correctly in Rais or eSocial of the base year considered for calculation (2020)

Who is not entitled to the salary bonus

domestic servant;

rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by individuals;

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

This year, about 154,000 workers who had an error in processing the 2019 salary bonus also receive the benefit. Those who forgot to withdraw in previous years will be able to request the allowance from March 31, when the regular payment schedule will end.​