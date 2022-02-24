Eurasia’s Bremmer: Invasion of Ukraine is “turning point in global order”; sanctions must include Putin’s family and government officials

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday (24) is expected to add weight to the list of Western sanctions on Russians. In the view of Ian Bremmer, president of global political consultancy Eurasia Group, more measures should be announced in the next 24 hours. His opinion was shared in a video released this morning on the Eurasia Group website.

The expectation, according to him, is that the sanctions will now also affect members of the family and government of Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, in addition to the country’s oligarchies – not to mention that the measures should be even tougher on financial transactions, access to technological and commercial relationship between the Western countries and the Russians.

In the publication, the consulting president goes further: for him, the Russian invasion represents a “turning point in the global order”. The reason is that among the long-term consequences of the conflict are greater decoupling from Europeans, especially in terms of trade, gas and other sectors that have a strong relationship with the Russian economy.

In that case, he says, the Russians will be forced to align themselves more with the Chinese in terms of financial transactions, energy exports and technology.

“It’s a ‘supplication’ position because China is much more powerful than Russia in terms of influence on the global stage,” he said. He added: “Putin will not be happy about it, but he will certainly be happy as he strives to revive the Russian empire. It starts with the extension to southeastern Ukraine and the destruction of the Ukrainian government.”

The costs of this, says Bremmer, will be “immense”. Despite seeing the whole situation with great sadness, he says that one of the consequences of this Russian movement is that now alliances such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which have lost part of their relevance in recent years, have returned to see their importance. and the need for countries to align themselves again.

In his view, the Russian invasion is just a sign that there is a lack of leadership in the world today, which makes it easier for more “dishonest” actors and states to act and feel unpunished.

“There is no more dishonest actor in the world today than Vladimir Putin and the Russian government, who are engaged in committing crimes against humanity literally as I speak,” he said.

