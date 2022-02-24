European leaders react to Russian offensive in Ukraine

After the air attacks and the ground invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russia, on the night of Wednesday 23, European countries reacted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that the West intends to impose “major sanctions” against Russia’s economy and called Vladimir Putin a “dictator”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the invasion and said it represented a “risk to peace” in Europe. “The president of Russia is once again blatantly violating international law”, denounced Scholz, before stating that the invasion “has no justification”.

Scholz accused the Russian president of bringing “suffering and destruction to the neighbors” and claimed that he is “violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders, endangering the lives of many innocent people in Ukraine”.

The Spanish government condemned the “military invasion” and demanded the return of Moscow troops to their country and the “immediate cessation of hostilities”.

“The government of Spain strongly condemns the Russian Federation’s military invasion of Ukraine,” the government of Socialist Pedro Sánchez said in a statement. “We demand the immediate cessation of hostilities before the number of casualties multiplies, as well as the return of troops to the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation.”

The statement also informs that King Felipe VI will chair a meeting of the National Security Council today at noon (local time).

Earlier, Sánchez reacted to the Russian operation against Ukraine, expressing his solidarity with Kiev and the Ukrainian people.

“I remain in close contact with our partners and allies in the European Union and NATO to coordinate our response,” Sánchez added in a message on the social network Twitter.

On Thursday, France also declared that it would strengthen support for Ukraine.

“I express my full solidarity with the Ukrainian authorities (…) and the Ukrainian people. France will further strengthen its support for Ukraine, in all its forms,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to the French presidency, Emmanuel Macron should make a speech to the “nation soon”.

Italian head of government Mario Draghi has demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin “unconditionally withdraw his military forces” from Ukraine.

“Italy, the European Union and all their allies call on President Putin to immediately stop the bloodshed and unconditionally withdraw their military forces outside Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders,” Draghi said at the end of the Council of Ministers meeting dedicated to the attack. Russian.

After having condemned Russia’s “attack” on Ukraine a few hours earlier, deeming it “unjustified and unjustifiable”, Draghi acknowledged that, at the moment, “dialogue with Russia is impossible”.

With information from AFP and RFI.