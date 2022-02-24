Explosions are heard in the center of a separatist city in eastern Ukraine By Reuters

© Reuters. Tank in Donetsk street 02/22/2022 REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Six explosions were heard on Tuesday in the center of the breakaway city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said.

The source of the blasts was unclear, but a diplomatic source previously told Reuters that bombing had resumed on the line of contact between the Ukrainian government and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya)

