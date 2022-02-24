Fabián Bustos wins competition with Paiva and is Santos’ new coach; contract time is set

Santos is qualified for the second phase of the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday night (26), at the Cornélio de Barros stadium, Peixe beat Salgueiro 3-0, with goals from Ângelo, Vinicius Zanocelo and Rwan. Now, Alvinegro awaits the winner of the duel between Fluminense-PI and Oeste, which will play this Thursday (24). The CBF should draw soon the draw for the field command of the 2nd phase.

The good news for Santos fans doesn’t stop there. While Peixe beat the Pernambuco team, President Andrés Rueda worked out the last details to close with Fabián Bustos. The parties reached an agreement after the agents of the Argentine commander made a counter-proposal to the board of the São Paulo club. The announcement of the new professional should be made on Thursday (24), as soon as the bureaucratic issues are resolved.

As Bustos has a contract with Barcelona de Guayaquil, Santos will have to pay the fine,

however, unlike other professionals who have been surveyed in recent days, the board led by Rueda understands that it is a value that the São Paulo club is able to afford without any problem. The information is from the Globoesporte.com reporting team.

Fabián Bustos will sign a two-year contract with Peixe, until the end of the administration of President Andres Rueda. The coach won the dispute won the dispute with the Portuguese Renato Paivawho was passed over by the commander of Barcelona de Guayaquil because of financial issues.

Fábian Bustos should arrive in Vila Belmiro only on the weekend. That’s because the coach asked to say goodbye to Barcelona de Guayaquil only after the duel this Wednesday (24) against Universitario, from Peru, in a game valid for the first leg of the 2nd phase of the Pre-Libertadores.