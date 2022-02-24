Federal Government signs Bill for the creation of the National Sport Plan | df

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, signed this Wednesday the Bill that guides the creation of the National Sports Plan (PND). The Plan had been created by the General Sports Law, the Pelé Law, in 1998, but had never been put into practice. Now, the text goes to the National Congress for consideration. If approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, the PND will become law.
The PND aims to organize the guidelines related to sport at the municipal, state and federal levels, in addition to promoting the practice of sports from the beginning, still in schools, to high performance sport. The creation of the PND was an old demand from the sports community.
— The PND will embrace our children, our teachers and the idealizers of the sport in our country — celebrated the former athlete André Domingos.
The signing of the Bill took place during a ceremony held at Palácio do Planalto, which was attended by other former athletes such as Maurren Maggi and Daniel Dias.
The PND also aims to optimize the use of existing sports infrastructure in the country, in addition to providing for the implementation of new buildings.