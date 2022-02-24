Federal Revenue releases new rules for Income Tax 2022 this Thursday

The Federal Revenue announced that, this Thursday (24), it will disclose the new rules of the Income Tax 2022 program. The information will be passed on in a collective, starting at 11 am (Brasilia time).

It is from these guidelines that the taxpayer will know the declaration period, which in the last two years has been extended; mandatory delivery rules; refund and other news.

The conference will be conducted by José Carlos da Fonseca, tax auditor and responsible for the 2022 Income Tax program.

O InfoMoney will follow the event and break down the information in Income Tax 2022.

The event will count on the participation of Júlio Cesar Vieira Gomes, special secretary of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil; Juliano Brito da Justa Neves, undersecretary for corporate management; and Frederico Igor Leite Faber, undersecretary for collection, registration and service.

In addition to them, Gileno Barreto, president of Serpro (Federal Data Processing Service) will also be at the press conference.

