Female couple suffers lesbophobia from neighbors and leaves their own home | From them

Text by Agência Globo



Photo: reproduction Faye Mallon, 26, and her girlfriend Lydia Henshall, 27

A couple of women had to leave their own house after being the victim of a lesbophobic campaign started by a neighbor, who saw them kissing through the window of the living room of their residence. Kim Armstrong, 63, launched a hate campaign against nurse Faye Mallon, 26, and her girlfriend Lydia Henshall, 27.

The man who is a father of two has repeatedly crashed his car into their vehicle, filled the neighbors’ trash can with medical waste, and has continually called the two “fat lesbians”, “weird freaks” and “disrespectful naughty girls”.

Due to the damage to the car, the couple received a rental vehicle from their insurance company, but the neighbor caused damage to that car in the same way.

The pair left their home in Stockport, Greater Manchester (England) to escape the abuse campaign after Faye left work with an anxiety attack. Lydia said her neighbor was “trying to make our lives as uncomfortable as possible in an attempt to get us to move.”

“We love our house and we spend a lot of money on it and we shouldn’t feel like we’re being forced out of it. I want to enjoy life without having to constantly check the cameras and wonder what’s going to happen next,” she said, according to the source. “Daily Star”.

The case ended up in court. Kim was ordered to obey a three-month electronically-marked curfew from 7pm to 7am, instructed to complete 20 days of rehabilitation, and given a 12-month community service order.