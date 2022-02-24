Ferrari’s first SUV appears in leaked photos in Europe







Ferrari Purosangue appears in leaked photos Photo: CocheSpias/Reproduction

The new Ferrari Purosangue finally showed up in photos leaked on the internet. So far, the Italian automaker’s first SUV had been spotted in tests still with the camouflaged body. The photos were released last Monday (21) through the CocheSpias profile on Instagram (@cochespias). Scheduled to be launched in 2022, the Ferrari Purosangue will compete with models such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX.

The two images released appear to be from inside the Ferrari factory in Maranello (Italy). At the front, it is possible to see that the Purosangue will follow the current visual identity of the Italian automaker. As in the sporty SF90 Stradale, the LED headlights have irregular contours, in a “C” shape. They are divided by a crease that follows the front of the SUV.

Just below, the model features the front grille in a trapezoidal shape with the Ferrari logo. There are also auxiliary LED lights on the side air intakes. The hood is quite long and features muscular lines. On the side, the fenders have wheel arches highlighted in black piano. Another similarity to Ferrari’s coupes and convertibles is the brand’s logo near the front door.





Ferrari’s first SUV will be launched in 2023 Photo: CocheSpias/Reproduction

Ferrari’s first SUV will have a high waistline, with a striking crease that still appears on the hood and runs along the side of the vehicle. At the bottom of the doors, a black plastic finish makes the Purosangue feel taller than it really is. The handles are built into the bodywork.

The other image reveals what the rear of the new SUV will look like. With lines inspired by the Ferrari Roma, the Purosangue will have lanterns divided into two blocks. They are connected by a horizontal bar that runs along the rear of the model and which has an integrated brake light. The glass drape is very smooth, almost like an SUV coupe. Just below, the bumper houses the plate. There is also an air extractor and four exhaust outlets.





Ferrari Purosangue caught in tests Photo: Auto Express / Playback

The car must have air suspension to stay higher. The leaked photos do not reveal what the interior of the Ferrari Purosangue will look like. However, judging by the exterior design inspired by the visual identity of the automaker’s sports cars, it is likely that the SUV will maintain the sporty and luxurious finish already used in other models of the brand.

Under the hood is still the great mystery of the new Ferrari Purosangue. Rumors in the European press indicate that the SUV should have the Italian brand’s V6 and V8 engines, exceeding 600 hp of power. A V12 option is also not ruled out. Another possibility is that the Purosangue will be equipped with plug-in hybrid sets, like the SF90 Stradale model. The drive will be all-wheel drive.