FGTS 2022 Anniversary Withdrawal: calendar and how to apply

Are you thinking about using the FGTS birthday loot in 2022? The money will be available this year as well. With this rule, started in 2020, workers can withdraw a part of the FGTS once a year, on the condition that they do not withdraw the full balance of the account if they are fired without just cause. Those born in January will be able to withdraw the money until March.

How does this mode work? How much will I receive in this withdrawal model? Can I go back to withdrawal-withdrawal? Clear your doubts below:

FGTS birthday withdrawal: calendar and how to request

What is the FGTS Anniversary Loot?

It is the possibility for the worker to withdraw a part of the FGTS once a year. Those who opt for this modality will not be able to withdraw the full balance of the account if they are dismissed without just cause. If the dismissal takes place, the beneficiary will receive a fine of 40% of the FGTS, which does not change.

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The FGTS birthday withdrawal is optional. Anyone interested in joining the resource must inform the decision until the last day of the month of their birthday to receive the money in the same year of joining. In this way, the person can make the withdrawal up to two months after the month of birthday.

The birthday withdrawal request can be made on the FGTS app (available for all mobile platforms) or on the Caixa website.

What is the FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar in 2022?

This year’s FGTS withdrawal will follow the following schedule:

Born in January: withdrawals from January to March

Born in February: withdrawals from February to April

Born in March: withdrawals from March to May

Born in April: withdrawals from April to June

Born in May: looting from May to July

Born in June: withdrawals from June to August

Born in July: withdrawals from July to September

Born in August: looting from August to October

Born in September: looting from September to November

Born in October: withdrawals from October to December

Born in November: Withdrawals from November 2022 to January 2023

Born in December: Withdrawals from December 2022 to February 2023

Who is entitled to the FGTS birthday loot?

Every worker with a linked FGTS account, active or inactive, is entitled to the Withdrawal?-?birthday, as long as you choose the channels provided by Caixa. Those who have not made any choice do not receive the birthday loot.

What is the amount of FGTS that I can withdraw in the birthday withdrawal?

The worker will be able to withdraw a portion of 5% to 50% of what he has in the FGTS account, plus a fixed amount every year, depending on how much he has in balance. See below:

For balances of up to BRL 500, the withdrawal will be up to 50% of the amount, but the fixed installment is not received

For balances from BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000, the withdrawal will be 40% of the amount plus a fixed installment of BRL 50

For balances from BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000, the withdrawal will be 30% of the amount plus a fixed installment of BRL 150

For balances from BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand, the withdrawal will be 20% of the amount plus a fixed installment of BRL 650

For balances from BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand, the withdrawal will be 15% of the amount plus a fixed installment of BRL 1,150

For balances from BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20 thousand, the withdrawal will be 10% of the amount plus a fixed installment of BRL 1,900

For balances above BRL 20,000.01, the withdrawal will be 5% of the amount plus a fixed installment of BRL 2,900

Example: A worker with a total of R$1,450 in all FGTS accounts. He will be able to withdraw 30% of the total, plus a portion of BRL 150. That is, he will be able to withdraw BRL 585.

Fur site Caixa and through the FGTS application (available at app storeGoogle Play or Windows store) it is possible to simulate the amount you would receive and adhere to the birthday loot. Consultation is possible after registering and creating a password.

Can I ask to receive at another bank?

Yes. The worker can choose to receive the annual installments directly into an account held by him at Caixa or at another financial institution.

Will the withdrawal amount always be the same?

The amount will be calculated according to the total that the worker has in the FGTS accounts. Therefore, the values ​​are likely to change from year to year. Furthermore, if the worker becomes unemployed, for example, and only has inactive accounts, the value of the birthday loot of one year may be less than the previous year.

Can I change my mind and go back to withdrawal?

The worker who chooses birthday loot you can change your mind and go back to the current model, but you will have to wait two years and a month, that is, 25 months. For example, if you choose to birthday loot this month and decide to return to the withdrawal option with termination in February of this year, you will only revert to the old rule from March 2024.

During this period, the worker will continue to receive the annual installments of the birthday loot.

If I am fired without just cause, will I be entitled to a 40% termination fine?

Yes. The worker dismissed without just cause is entitled to the value of the termination fine of 40% of the FGTS and can withdraw the fine. What you won’t be able to do is withdraw the rest of the balance. These amounts that remain in the account can be withdrawn, in installments, once a year. The rule also applies to the worker who makes an agreement with the employer, when he will be entitled to a termination fine of 20%.

If you choose the birthday withdrawal, can you still use the FGTS for real estate?

Yes. The use of the FGTS to buy a home has not changed.

If I have more than one FGTS account, can I choose different modalities?

No. The worker can only choose one of the following modalities: birthday loot or withdrawal that allows the redemption of the entire balance of the account at the time of contractual termination.