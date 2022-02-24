Find out the real reason for the separation of Isis Valverde and André Resende· TV News

Isis Valverde and André Resende broke up after almost four years together. Married since June 2018 and parents of three-year-old Rael Valverde Resende, the two announced their breakup this Wednesday (23) in a statement sent by the actress’ press office. The separation comes at an important moment for Isis: she decided not to renew her contract with Globo to pursue an international career.

The miner from Aiuruoca traveled to Los Angeles recently to rent a house there and sign a contract with the same production company that represents Wagner Moura in the United States. The decision to leave the country has already been discussed by the couple for over a year. André, although he tried to support the actress, never agreed to leave Brazil. Unlike Isis, who wants to become an international star, he doesn’t like to go out, he is more homely and conservative. Now she wants to conquer the world.

To his friends, he said that this was Isis’ dream, not his. Entrepreneur in the food industry, the now ex-husband of the star did not want to stay away from his business in Brazil and ended up giving up on the decision to move to Los Angeles. A little over two weeks ago, the couple welcomed friends at home and excitedly told them about the move. The businessman, however, withdrew from the trip.

Friends of the couple claim that they got along very well and that there was no crisis in the relationship. The closest say that the two love each other and do not rule out a reconciliation.

The actress and the businessman got married on a farm in Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro. At the time, she was already four months pregnant with Rael. The relationship started in 2016 and ended briefly in 2017.

In 2017 too, Isis was on the air as Ritinha from A Força do Querer (2017), in which she played a woman who worked as a mermaid in water parks.

Recently, Resende had made declarations of love to his wife on social media. “Congratulations, love of my life. God bless and enlighten you, much love and health! Saudade is great. Happy birthday,” he wrote on February 17, when the actress turned 35. The artist no longer has records with the businessman on her Instagram profile.

