First act: Vasco councilors vote on this fifth bridge loan of R$ 70 million from 777 | vasco

It is not yet approved by the SAF, but the Deliberative Council of Vasco votes, this Thursday, in a virtual meeting from 7:30 pm, on the first proposal related to 777 Partners, a company interested in buying 70% of the club’s football.

In theory, it will be a vote on a loan, like any other. In practice, however, it can mean an advance of 10% (R$ 70 million) of the R$ 700 million that will be injected into the club, if the proposal is later approved by the members.

It will be a kind of thermometer of the acceptance of the SAF among the councilors. Among Vasco’s leaders, expectations are high regarding approval. For consideration of the bridge loan, the bylaws require a qualified quorum (minimum of 151 directors) and approval of 2/3 of those present (101 “yes” votes). If it happens, the loan or eventual advance of R$ 70 million will be in Vasco’s account until next week, due to Carnival.

– A777 Partners had a period of one week to deposit the money. But Josh Wander (a partner at the company) has already said that he presses the button the next day. Unfortunately the 28/2 and 1/3 will be bank holidays. So it should arrive next week – revealed Carlos Osório, vice president of the club, in an interview with the GE Vasco podcast.

The loan is one of the only binding parts of the agreement signed by President Jorge Salgado in Miami. The other is mutual exclusivity during the 90 days in which all political and bureaucratic procedures (due diligence, drafting the contract, etc.) are carried out. During this period, neither Vasco nor the American company can negotiate with other parties.

loan conditions

O ge had access to the terms of the offer made by the American company. One of the guarantees given by Vasco is the option to buy four players from the current squad. The interest rate is 15% per year. The Fiscal Council evaluated other loan proposals with banks, but with higher interest rates. In addition, the guarantees offered by the club to 777 would hardly be accepted by financial institutions, according to the opinion.

Voting may end up in court

As is usual in Vasco, the political issue tends to be a complicating factor for the approval of the SAF. Meritorious and former president of the Deliberative Council, Roberto Monteiro notified the club on Wednesday and threatened to take legal action if the Council meeting is held this Thursday.

It is a preparatory notice for possible action to cancel the meeting. In practice, Roberto Monteiro notifies the club and prepares the ground to go to court if the loan of R$ 70 million from the American group is approved by the advisors this Thursday.

Roberto Monteiro harshly criticizes and calls the non-binding agreement signed by Jorge Salgado with 777 Partners, last Monday, in Miami, “a flawed process”, in addition to contesting the urgency and the way in which the meeting was convened by the president of the Deliberative Council, Carlos Fonseca. He still questions the “one-sided” choice by 777 Partners.

Despite the expectation of part of the crowd in relation to large signings, at this first moment, Vasco plans to use the amount of R$ 70 million to regularize the cash flow. The idea is to put and keep the salaries of employees and cast up to date, pay off debts with suppliers and installments of agreements, in addition, of course, to invest in football.

An investment, however, still timid, with feet on the ground. If the SAF is approved by the members, the club will receive another R$ 120 million in 2022. Then, with more cash in hand and a guarantee of a large injection of money in the coming years, the squad should win more famous names.

Caution is justified. If the acquisition of SAF by 777 is not completed, this amount will be treated as a common loan, to be paid off with interest and corrections until September 16 of this year. If implemented, the amount will be deducted from the total of R$ 700 million that will be invested in three years.

In Vasco’s 2022 budget, presented in January, the club already provided for the acquisition of R$ 73 million in loans to close the accounts. And that’s how the 777 Partners advance is being handled. It is clear, however, that the cash in hand will facilitate new acquisitions for the cast.

