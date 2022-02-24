Flamengo refuses Palmeiras’ attack by Pedro

Palmeiras presented a proposal for the hiring of Pedro, Flamengo’s striker. The Cariocas, however, refused to release the striker to the Paulistas in the ball market, as determined by the GOAL.

The values ​​of the proposal are not revealed, but the numbers were considered positive by cariocas. The problem is that the team does not think of reinforcing a direct competitor in Brazilian football.

Pedro, 24, had also given the go-ahead for the negotiations to continue. However, the Cariocas chose to hold the athlete. The athlete was willing to change airs, above all because of the desire to reach the Brazilian team.

Even though he is Gabigol’s reserve at Flamengo, Pedro is treated as an important name behind the scenes at Ninho do Urubu. The club would not like to release him at this time.

Pedro’s release clause for Brazilian football is 100 million euros (R$ 574.33 million at the current price). The value is considered high for any club in the country. Palmeiras was willing to offer a much lower amount.

Pedro arrived at Flamengo on loan in 2020 and was hired permanently the following season. He has 105 appearances for the club, with 44 goals and ten assists.