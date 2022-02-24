Flights must stop flying over Ukraine, says Safe Airspace

Safe Airspace, a platform created to monitor security and conflict zones for airlines, said it had raised its risk level to “do not fly”. Thus, flights must stop over any part of Ukraine because of the risk of an unintentional shooting or a cyberattack against air traffic control.

“Regardless of the actual movements of Russian forces in Ukraine, the level of tension and uncertainty in Ukraine is now extreme,” Safe Airspace said on its website: “This alone gives rise to a significant risk to civil aviation.”

Russia even partially closed airspace on its border with Ukraine. According to a statement to aviators and air missions, the objective was “to provide security”. The notification brings the specific routes and altitudes to avoid.

Moscow lashes out at US, vows ‘painful’ response to sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry today promised a “strong” and “painful” response to the sanctions announced by US President Joe Biden yesterday after Putin recognized the independence of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.

“Let there be no doubt: there will be a strong response to these sanctions, not necessarily symmetrical, but well calculated and painful for the United States,” Moscow said in a statement.

Despite the adverse scenario and the diminishing possibilities of peaceful resolution, Biden stressed that “it is still possible to avoid the worst”, while denouncing the beginning of the invasion.

The “first series” of US sanctions is intended to prevent Moscow from getting Western funds to pay off its sovereign debt. The European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom have also released sanctions.

The EU’s punitive measures are mainly directed against Russian banks and some MPs. At the moment, sanctions are cautious and lower than those announced in the event of an invasion.

Putin says he won’t give in

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that he will not give in to his demands in the crisis he faces with several Western countries, amid fears in the international community about an invasion of Ukraine.

“The interests and security of our citizens are non-negotiable for us,” Putin declared in a short televised speech on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

“Our country is always open to a direct and honest dialogue to find diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems”, said the Russian president, who, however, considers that his interlocutors are inflexible and leave his requests “unanswered”.

Today, the Ukrainian foreign ministry asked its citizens to leave Russia quickly, because a possible invasion could reduce consular assistance.

“The ministry advises Ukrainian citizens not to travel to Russia and those already in Russia to leave the territory immediately,” a statement said. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced a plan to mobilize reservists. The mobilization involves reservists aged between 18 and 60 for a maximum period of one year, the Ukrainian army said.

Russia, which has deployed 150,000 troops to the border with Ukraine, is demanding that the neighboring country never be admitted to a NATO membership and also a “demilitarization” of Kiev, as well as territorial concessions to pro-Russian separatists. The demands were rejected by Western countries.

*With information from Reuters and AFP