For Jade, Arthur only looks for drunk people to talk about gambling

After the conversation between Eliezer and Arthur about the game, Jade decided to chat with the publicist to find out what the brothers discussed during the party of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

Admitting the fear of being seen as a gossiper, the publicist said: “Eliezer: “I’m in a very difficult situation when he [Arthur] Tell me something, I have to pass. I don’t want to pass.”

“It doesn’t have to pass,” Jade said.

“I don’t want to be that position,” replied the publicist.

“It doesn’t have to pass, it’s just a matter of the type of people playing together”, argued the influencer.

Eliezer then declared, “I’m playing with you, I’m not playing with them [do quarto grunge]. My conversation with him was about a strategy focused on another person that you know what it is”.

“You have to be careful even with that, Eli,” Jade warned.

“I know,” the brother agreed.

“Do you know why? Because they are making strategy on top of strategy and the more they know about the game, the more they can make strategy. They started making three hundred thousand strategies, if it was two units it was an immunity, if I was immunized. They asked for the PA to find out who I was going to indicate to the wall and he didn’t do that, you know? But you don’t understand that the fact that you tell Arthur that you’re going to do this already makes you prepare, like ‘okay, then, wait then this one has to be this one and it has to be the other one'”, Jade explained.

The brother then corrected Jade: “But he won’t go for you”.

“I want to fuck you. If he comes, bro, I’m here. Twice, bro, in the face and courage. If we’re supposed to go together, if anyone whatever, bro, I’m here. I’m here to That’s it and let’s go. It’s just like, we have to try to prepare in some way, understand?”, Jade declared.

Then the sister pointed out that the former Rebel looks for drunk people at the party to talk about the game. “Arthur is not a sucker. He spent the whole party talking to you, Eslô, Gustavo and Lucas. Do you know what the four of them have in common? All drunk.”

Bachelor party: what happened at leader Lucas’ party

