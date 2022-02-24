For money and audience, Globo decides to extend BBB 22 and postpone final

Globo decided to extend the duration of BBB 22 by five days. The final date was scheduled for April 21, a holiday Thursday in Tiradentes, but the broadcaster decided to end the season of its main reality show on the 26th of the same day. month, a Tuesday night. Commercial and audience issues were decisive for this adjustment.

Globo confirmed the information in a statement. “Big Brother Brasil will gain more air time. In all, there will be 100 days of BBB 22! The program will last until April 26. In addition to the special program – the reunion between participants of the season – which was already planned and is scheduled to be shown on Thursday, April 28th”, said the company.

With the new duration, BBB 22 equals the number of episodes of last year’s edition, with 100 days of confinement.

According to the TV news, the change in the end date of BBB 22 was already thought of since the end of January. Initially, it would be an adjustment because of the transmission of the Carnival samba school parades postponed to April. However, as São Paulo and Rio will parade on the same day, the exchange was not consummated – but the idea of ​​giving more episodes continued to be discussed.

The main factor that generated the increase in episodes was the financial. Big Brother Brasil 22 already has the highest revenue in the history of the program, which premiered on Globo in 2002. Altogether, there is a projection of raising R$ 1 billion this year, adding sponsorship and merchandising actions during the confinement.

Even with some problems caused by the lack of exposure of Lojas Americanas, due to a technological problem suffered by the company, BBB 22 has given high returns to its partners. Everyone is celebrating better-than-expected results after their products appear on the show.

The audience factor also played a role. In a period when soap operas are in a bad phase, BBB 22 became the most watched attraction on Brazilian television, surpassing Jornal Nacional and the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol. So far, in São Paulo, the average is 22, 6 points. Per night, according to Globo, 32 million viewers watch the reality show.

On Globoplay, the reality show directed by Tadeu Schmidt is also the most consumed attraction by subscribers.

With the extension of BBB 22, Globo also adjusted the premiere date of the new No Limite, which will be presented by former BBB Fernando Fernandes. The attraction will only air on May 3, also a Tuesday.