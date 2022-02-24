For Trump, Putin is genius and peacemaker in relation to Ukraine | Sandra Cohen’s blog

It is not surprising the reaction of former President Donald Trump when praising President Vladimir Putin and showing, once again, his appreciation for him, in the decision to recognize the independence of two separatist provinces of Ukraine and also to send Russian troops into the country. and supposedly protect the enclaves.

“It’s a genius move. He will go in there as a peacemaker. This is the most powerful peacekeeping force I have ever seen. We could do something similar on our southern border. This is wonderful”, declared the former US president to a conservative radio station.

Trump’s version of a conflict that is shaping up to be the most serious in Europe after World War II targets his successor, who, unlike Putin, he paints as weak. That’s it: Trump prefers to be on the side of the US enemy to rally sympathies and get results a few months away from the midterm elections.

The former president’s position again presents a dilemma for the Republican Party. Leaders in Congress are pressing Biden to be tougher on Putin, while the radical wing aligned with the former president expresses adulation for Russia’s strongman.

Trump’s arguments sound laughable, said by a president who has publicly downplayed US intelligence reports to bow to the Russian president. In the interview with “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” he repeated the litany that the 2020 election was stolen and that if it were him, and not Joe Biden, the US president, Putin would not act this way:

“This would never have happened to us if I had been in charge. I knew that Putin always wanted Ukraine, I used to talk to him about it. I said. ‘You can not do that. You’re not going to do that.”

The former president has a long history of closeness and admiration for the authoritarian Russian leader. On several occasions, he chose to step away from American foreign policy to align himself with the Kremlin. He disdained Russian interference in the 2016 elections, signaled support for the annexation of Crimea, echoing the Russian argument: “The people of Crimea, from what I heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were.”

In four years, he criticized and alienated NATO allies. In the first few months of his tenure, he shared confidential information about the Islamic State with senior Russian officials. He was reluctant to sanction sanctions against Russia and only did so by decision of Congress. In other words, Trump still presents himself as Putin’s best American ally.