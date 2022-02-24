forecast of up to 10% increase in fuels and gasoline at R$ 9.50

Fuel prices in Brazil and Ceará will readjust up to 10% as a result of the economic consequences of the conflict generated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Market projections highlight that if the conflict intensifies or lasts longer, Brazilian consumers may have to pay, on average, up to R$9.50 per liter of regular gasoline.

Shortly after the confirmation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the international market for fuel and energy entered into instability, registering an escalation of prices in a barrel of oil. For the first time since September 2014, the price of a barrel of Brent oil, extracted in regions of Europe and Asia, reached US$ 100.04 (dollars).

Throughout this Thursday, February 24, the product computed an increase of about 8% in price, with potential for an even greater increase until the market closes. Projections indicate that, if the conflict intensifies and lasts longer, the price of a barrel of oil could reach the level of US$ 120 by the end of February.

“If the conflict intensifies and involves other nations, we will have a much higher price escalation. The same goes for the implementation of trade sanctions against Russia”, details Ricardo Pinheiro, petroleum engineer and director of RPR Engineering and Consulting. The specialist also reveals that in addition to the political issues related to the crisis, the dispute over the energy market, with the sale of natural gas to Europe, is an aggravating factor in the conflict, which generates even greater impacts on the international market for these products.

Readjustment of up to 10% in fuel prices

With the price of oil skyrocketing and Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which determines the parity of national and international market values, Ricardo projects a minimum readjustment of 5%, which could reach the level of 10% later this month for all the fuels. “This is a discussion that businessmen and researchers in the sector have been having for weeks in specialized forums. The rise will be immediate, there will be no way to be diluted in sequential readjustments”, he reveals.

The impacts for the consumer will depend on diplomatic actions and the developments of world geopolitics, however, they must be felt, for relief or distress, in a period between one and two weeks, in relation to fuels and more immediately in relation to inflation. other products. “Even if the conflict is mitigated, Petrobras will need to pass on to the refineries the new levels of prices per barrel, so it is very likely that in the next 15 days, we will have a new adjustment. This time, in all fuels”.

In Ceará, despite the scenario of stability, with a downward trend, in fuel prices, given the new macroeconomic context, drivers should be prepared to pay more when refueling their respective vehicles. The projection is that the average price of a liter of regular gasoline in Brazil will reach R$ 9.50 between the end of February and the first week of March.

However, Ricardo does not exclude the possibility of the price exceeding R$ 10 in some locations in the country. “This impact depends on many other factors, we have the issue of stock, storage, ICMS rate, and the accumulated inflation on fuels in each region , without state intervention in the price, if we maintain this policy of price parity, the increases will be very expressive and immediate”, he adds.

In addition to the increase in the barrel of oil, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also impacted the dollar, another determining factor for the price of fuel in Brazil. The American currency, the reference center for international commercial transactions in the world, was experiencing a sequence of consecutive declines in an encouraging scenario for investments.

With the announcement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, the currency entered a scenario of instability and reached a 1% rise in price against the real in about 12 hours, further increasing the devaluation of the real in the international market.

What would the average price of fuel in Ceará look like if the 10% readjustment takes place?

Common Gasoline – Average price of BRL 7.19

– Average price of BRL 7.19 Hydrated Ethanol (alcohol) – Average price of BRL 6.10

– Average price of BRL 6.10 Diesel oil – Average price of BRL 6.51

– Average price of BRL 6.51 cooking gas – Average price of BRL 114.47

– Average price of BRL 114.47 vehicle gas – Average price of BRL 5.36

Why is Russia attacking and invading Ukraine?

