‘Forgotten’ PIS/Pasep money is released to 10.5 million people

O Central Bank (BC) announced in January that millions of Brazilians had forgotten money in banks and that it would now be possible to consult and redeem the funds left behind. In just one week on the air, the consultation site values ​​receivable surpassed 100 million hits.

Read more: Check who receives the new installment of the PIS/Pasep allowance of up to BRL 1,212

What many people don’t know is that the salary allowance it also has high amounts of money that have been forgotten by millions of Brazilians. These resources were called PIS/Pasep quotas.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, about 10.5 million workers have not yet withdrawn part of the R$ 23.3 billion available.

The funds come from collections made by the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Service Heritage Formation Program (Pasep), which were deposited in a public fund before the implementation of the Constitution of 1988.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas?

To be eligible for the withdrawal, the holder must have worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988 – the date prior to the promulgation of the Constitution. In addition, you must have available balance.

In 2019, the federal government made the resources of the fund – now extinct – available through Law 13,392. It also determines that, in the event of the holder’s death, heirs have simplified access to money.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas

The first step is to know if there are any resources released. To the consultation of PIS Pasep quotas, just access the My FGTS website or app. In the case of Caixa account holders, checking the balance can also be done via Internet Banking.

If there is money released, the second step is the withdrawal. The holder can use the FGTS app to transfer the funds to a current account of interest.

In the case of cash withdrawals, amounts of up to BRL 3,000 can be redeemed at lottery shops, Caixa self-service terminals or other bank correspondents. For values ​​above this range, withdrawals are only enabled at Caixa branches.