Forgotten values ​​in banks? See how to receive by Pix

Values ​​forgotten in banks reach over R$ 8 billion. See how to consult and how to receive the amount owed by Pix.

The Central Bank made available consultations, through a digital platform, to identify who has a forgotten balance in financial institutions. See, below, when the values ​​will be made available and how receive money forgotten in banks by Pix.

According to information from the BC, more than R$ 8 billion are “forgotten” in accounts that were closed by individuals or companies in the country.

When will money forgotten in banks be paid?

Money forgotten in financial institutions will begin to be released on the day March 07, 2022 and will follow the official calendar published by the Central Bank. The dates vary depending on the year the company was founded or the individual’s birth. Check how the return and withdrawal request calendar is programmed:

before 1968 : in the period between March 7th and 11th, 2022;

: in the period between March 7th and 11th, 2022; Between 1968 and 1983 : in the period between March 14 and 18, 2022;

: in the period between March 14 and 18, 2022; after 1983: in the period between March 21 to 25, 2022.

If the person misses the original deadline, there will be a repechage:

Before 1968: on March 12, 2022;

on March 12, 2022; Between 1968 and 1983 : on March 19, 2022;

: on March 19, 2022; after 1983: on March 26, 2022.

See how to check forgotten money

The consultation of forgotten values ​​​​in banks must be carried out online. Check it step by step:

See the “Amounts Receivable” page, which was created for this purpose by the Central Bank; Then, inform the CPF number in case of an individual or the CNPJ in case of a company; Inform the date of birth of the client or the company’s foundation; Afterwards, the site will point out a date when the person should return to make an appointment; On the reserved day, access the Values ​​Receivable website again and enter your details; The option to log in with the gov.br account will then appear. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to create a new one; Finally, if there is money, the system will point. In addition, there will also be the option to request a refund.

Transfers referring to forgotten values ​​must be made via Pix to an account indicated by the customer.