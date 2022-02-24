Former Botafogo who works in a club in the separatist region of Ukraine asks for help to leave the country after Russian attack

the war between Russia and Ukraine, which started in the early hours of this Thursday (Brasilia time), has left many Brazilian players distressed in the country that is under Russian attack. One of them is the young striker Guilherme Smith, 18 years old, who left the Botafogo last year towards Zorya (UCR).

Guilherme is one of three Brazilians who work at the Luhansk club, one of the separatist regions that border Russia and which, together with Donetsk, had its independence recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two regions were the first to be hit by the bombings.

In addition to Guilherme Smith, the other Brazilians who play for Zorya Luhansk are left-back Juninho and striker Cristian. They are in the city of Zaporizhzhyain the central region of the country, about 400 kilometers from Luhansk.

– We are going through a very difficult situation. We ask you to share this video so it can reach the Brazilian government so they can help us. The borders are closed, the airspace is no longer operating, I ask for help that this video reaches the Brazilian authorities. They ask us to be calm, but there is no way for us to be calm at this moment – ​​said the players, in a video.

Guilherme Smith left Botafogo last year free of charge – Glorioso kept 20% of the economic rights – and was working in Zorya’s youth teams. This season, he made his first-team debut, in a Ukrainian Cup game in October. The Ukrainian Championship would resume next weekend after the winter break, but the rounds have been suspended.