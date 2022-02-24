Forward coached by Vtor Pereira projects Luan’s improvement with coach at Corinthians

The arrival of coach Vítor Pereira at Corinthians may influence the growth of one of the players in the current squad of Timão. At least that’s what striker Kelvin projects, who was commanded by the coach in Porto, Portugal, and sees the possibility of an increase in the intensity of midfielder Luan, with the arrival of Pereira at Corinthians.

“He’s very pissed off, very intense. Luan is my friend, I played with him in the youth teams, and that’s the style of play. He was the King of America playing that way. At Corinthians, he couldn’t adapt due to the intensity. And you can be sure that now it will increase the intensity. Knowing them both, I believe he will have opportunities“, said Kelvin, to the GloboEsporte.com.

“I think he’s much more experienced, better at it, used to pressure. He was in Turkey, there is total pressure, and he will find the same thing at Corinthians. The squad is very strong, players with great history in Europe and Corinthians“, added Kelvin, in his analysis of Vítor Pereira.

Kelvin also recalled moments he spent with the coach during his time at FC Porto. One of them took place in the match against rival Benfica, in which the Brazilian striker scored a goal in the final minutes.

“It was a unique moment, I take it to my life. Vitor won’t forget either. We already had the head that we wouldn’t be able to win. Suddenly, he puts me in the game and I score the winning goal. I had scored two goals against Braga, then I came in with ten minutes left, he bet on me. (…) Even the celebration of that goal represents him a lot. He’s always hugging the players, giving everyone an opportunity. He has a good relationship in the locker room. At the time, too, he had just entered the role of coach.r”, he finished.

Kelvin started his career at Paraná Clube, but had his first moments in the spotlight in Porto. After passing through Europe, he played for other Brazilian teams, without great success, and today he plays for always readyfrom Bolivia.

See more at: Vtor Pereira and Luan.