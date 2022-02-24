France extends legal term for abortion to up to 14 weeks | World

The French Parliament voted on Wednesday (23) in favor of extending the deadline for voluntary termination of pregnancy from 12 to 14 weeks.

The bill, drafted by an opposition deputy but supported by President Emmanuel Macron’s majority party, is a response to the lack of health professionals and the gradual closure of centers dedicated to carrying out the procedure.

It is a last social reform before the presidential election in April and is a nod to left-wing voters. The text was definitively adopted by a vote in the National Assembly, by 135 votes in favour, 47 against and 9 abstentions, after a long parliamentary journey, which began in October 2020.

It is a “responsible” text that “is faithful to the struggle for the emancipation of women”, greeted the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran.

In France, abortion is known by the acronym IGV, which stands for voluntary termination of pregnancy.

Oliver Véran, Minister of Health of France, during an assembly in Paris, this Wednesday (23) – Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Presented by Albane Gaillot, a former deputy from the Republic on the march, Macron’s party (LREM in French), which migrated to the green party, the multi-party text received the support of the leader of the deputies of the LREM and former Minister of the Interior. , Christophe Castaner.

Socialist deputy Marie-Noëlle Battistel recalled that, every year, 2,000 French women are forced to go abroad in order to have an abortion because they have exceeded the legal deadlines imposed in France.

The project also proposes to extend the practice of instrumental abortion to midwives.

“More than doctors in France, they have been able to perform medical abortions since 2016”, explains Albane Gaillot.

Initially, the text provided for the suspension of the “specific clause of conscience”, which allowed doctors to refuse to perform an abortion. However, the change could mean more delay and risk of the project not moving forward in the Assembly.

Emmanuel Macron speaking at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 17, 2022 — Photo: IAN LANGSDON/Reuters

The French head of state had already been expressing his opposition on the subject. After a visit to Pope Francis, Macron had estimated that “additional delays are not neutral trauma for a woman”. However, the president said he “respects the freedom of parliamentarians” on the subject. These remarks have garnered much criticism from women’s rights advocates.

For some observers of French politics, the extension of the deadline for carrying out abortions is a small sign, already at the end of Macron’s five-year period, with the aim of giving a more progressive orientation to the balance of the Macronist government.

Conservatives try to obstruct vote

The bill, however, angered pro-life activists from the Vita Alliance and a right-wing party in the Senate and National Assembly, which sought to obstruct the vote. A motion of rejection was presented by far-right parliamentarian Emmanuelle Ménard, which was rejected.

The leader of the deputies of the party of the radical Left Insubmissive France (LFI in the French acronym), Mathilde Panot, criticized a fight of “intolerant”.

The matter reached the presidential candidates. In an interview with Elle magazine, the candidate of the party Os Republicans (conservative right) in the presidential elections, Valérie Pécresse, regretted the measure. For her, the 14-week deadline is “an attempt to divert the gaze from the real problem: access to abortion centers and the absence of gynecologists and midwives”, she denounced.

French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse in a speech on February 21, 2022 — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Opinion poll results, however, point out that the French continue to be overwhelmingly in favor of the right to abortion, a measure questioned in other parts of Europe and especially in the East.