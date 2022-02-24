From FIFA praise to harassment complaints, Caboclo era ends today at CBF – 02/24/2022

In an auditorium full of VIP guests, FIFA president Gianni Infantino used a mixture of Portuguese and Spanish to celebrate the inauguration of Rogério Caboclo as president of the CBF. In his words, it was very important for world football that the highest entity of Brazilian football was “a strong, powerful and professional association”. Almost three years after that April 9, 2019, presidents of the 27 state federations return to the same building, today (24), for a general assembly that will endorse yet another punishment for Caboclo.

According to the internal interpretation of the CBF statute, this will put an end to the mandate of the director who has already been removed from the entity.

There is no longer the pomp of Infantino or the symbolism of the presence of Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, who also took office. There is an accelerated desire to turn the page, join another electoral process and move the chess of power in the circle whose strongest voice is the state entities.

The image of a tidy and “professional” house, as the FIFA president quoted, was the message that Caboclo wanted to convey. But personal setbacks caused the project to fail. The one with the greatest repercussion, the complaint of moral and sexual harassment made by an employee of the entity. Therefore, Caboclo has already been suspended for 21 months. The second, which generates today’s meeting, is the moral harassment of CBF’s technology director, Fernando França. The Ethics Committee applied another 20 months. Added together, the sentences reach 41 months, extrapolating the term for which Caboclo was elected in 2018.

The process involves legal issues and terms, but is fueled by politics. In this field, well before the misconduct with the employee, Rogério Caboclo failed. He ends his stint at the CBF isolated and without allies: it will be a surprise if the meeting doesn’t yield a confirmation of the penalty with the score of 27 to 0.

Caboclo was raised to power carrying with him an image of a serious, implacable leader and a good financial manager. When he was executive managing director, he was the person who said “no” to some requests from federations that didn’t make sense for the CBF spending list. Marco Polo Del Nero’s blessing was crucial for him to be elected in a single-candidate election.

“He improved the qualifications that Marco Polo had given him, he did a great job from an administrative point of view. He closed large contracts, raised considerable amounts. I personally had a good relationship with him. But, as he was never a politician, he didn’t know to relate politically with his peers. Marco Polo was always loved, an excellent politician. Rogério is an executive”, evaluates Evandro Carvalho, president of the Pernambuco Federation.

Paçoca dog becomes a joke

Nowadays, Del Nero has become Caboclo’s enemy. And the top hat’s actions throughout the term became a joke in informal conversations in football circles. One of them points out that Paçoca, the Caboclo family dog, traveled more on the CBF plane than any other official.

In fact, spreadsheets on the entity’s flights show that the animal was a recurring passenger. Paçoca is even an involuntary pivot of an embarrassing scene described by the employee who made the first complaint to the Ethics Commission against Caboclo. The account says that the manager offered her a dog biscuit.

At his inauguration, Caboclo announced a package of measures that proposed to walk the route of professionalism. Starting with a new, more modern logo for CBF. At the end of 2019, CBF closed the balance sheet with gross revenue of R$957 million.

In everyday life, the change, however, proved to be superficial in the view of club directors heard by the UOL — they choose to preserve themselves.

During the Caboclo administration, there was greater investment in women’s football, the hiring of Sweden’s Pia Sundhage for the women’s team, the title of the Copa América 2019 and the consolidation of VAR.

Rogério Caboclo poses next to the new coach of the women’s football team, Pia Sundhage Image: Playback/Instagram

But the clubs’ complaints have not stopped, specifically in relation to the refereeing. Leonardo Gaciba, chairman of the Arbitration Commission hired by Caboclo, was fired last year by Ednaldo Rodrigues, the current chairman.

Centralization of power and wine

Caboclo also announced the project to build a football development center. But bureaucracy prevented the work from advancing throughout the term. The leader announced that he would meet periodically with a so-called “council of players”, formed by former players and coaches. But what was seen was a gradual isolation in decision-making, in general, in command of the CBF.

“He became a very centered and centering character. Then he starts to stumble. When the new stage was built, the main character started not understanding what he would call the role of statesman. He lost this understanding of what he could be like. football statesman. He began to personify the presidency and centralize the command”, said the former secretary general of the CBF, Walter Feldman, in an interview with UOL shortly after being fired from the entity.

Feldman even had this political role, as a conciliator, in this Caboclo CBF. In fact, even before, when Marco Polo Del Nero — wrapped up in Fifagate — chose not to show his face to the press anymore.

The secretary-general at the time had more weight in the articulation of the CBF guidelines, whether internally, with clubs and federations, or externally, with public and governmental entities. In the end, he became a traitor, in Rogério’s words.

In the last few months in power, embarrassing scenes began to undermine Caboclo’s work. One of the episodes was showing up for a virtual meeting with clubs with signs of intoxication. The employee who accused him of harassment even reports that the consumption of wine during working hours was recurrent.

Wear made it to the selection

In strategic terms, Caboclo put the manguinhas out, on a solo flight, already in the final phase of the mandate, pulling the organization of the Copa America 2021 to Brazil, at a controversial and sensitive moment in relation to the pandemic. Proximity to President Jair Bolsonaro was crucial. With the right to a call at 6 am.

Rogério Caboclo, president of CBF Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

However, this generated the loss of support even within the Brazilian team, the last stronghold of tranquility in the Caboclo management, which had already lost support from the entire board. The employee’s complaint was already running behind the scenes. But it became public on June 4, when the GE published the information. Two days later, the preventive removal came and Caboclo never returned to the chair of president, no matter how much he tried later.

Caboclo currently lives in Rio and frequently travels to São Paulo. Professionally, he focuses his efforts on the family business. But he takes advantage of the comfort he has gained throughout his life—as president of the CBF, his gross salary was already in the region of R$340,000. On a recent walk along the edge of Barra da Tijuca beach (west of Rio), he came face to face with Castellar Neto, one of the vice presidents of the CBF, and two other federation leaders. The contact, according to one of those involved, was cordial.

Caboclo has always denied that he has harassed the employee, who returned to work in September and is still allocated to the entity now provisionally managed by Ednaldo Rodrigues. Caboclo also denies Fernando França’s version, which brought the second conviction. But none of that was enough to get him out of the presidency.