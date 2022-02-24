Future Ibovespa falls more than 2% with war in Ukraine

The Ibovespa futures operates strongly in decline at the beginning of the trading session this Thursday (24th). At 9:05 am, the contract maturing in April dropped 2.25%, to 110,538 points, following the performance of stock exchanges abroad.

Outside, the climate is one of pessimism and risk aversion, due to the new Russian incursions against Ukraine. The VIX, known as the “fear index”, made up of S&P 500 stock options, is up 20.79% and is at its worst level since April 2020.

Overnight, attacks were reported in a number of Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev – where sirens blared and residents sought shelter from blasts. Moscow said the offensives did not target cities or civilian areas, only military targets. There are already reports of deaths.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden, also at dawn, promised tough sanctions on Russia, in addition to saying that “’Putin has chosen a war that will bring loss of life and suffering”. The European Union followed suit, with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the Commission, calling the invasion barbaric and claiming that Russia used “cynical arguments” to justify it. The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, however, said that there are no plans so far to send troops to Ukraine.

“Right now, the ‘least worst’ scenario is to expect the Russians to do something similar in Ukraine to what was done in Crimea, when after military action it was followed by plebiscites and annexation, or even recognition of independence there. ”, comments Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos. “Western sanctions will be harsh on Putin’s country, with major marketing restrictions, which puts a new inflationary spike on the table,” he commented.

Russia is on the list of the world’s largest oil producers and is also responsible for almost all of the European Union’s natural gas supply – the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects the country to Germany, has already been the target of sanctions announced yesterday. by the American government.

As a result, fossil fuel prices had soared in the morning. WTI barrel for March is trading at $99.79, up 8.37% at 8:30 am. At the same time, Brent for April rose 8.53% to $105.10 – the highest price since early 2014.

“XP’s Global Strategy team maintains the assessment that the West will not be directly involved in the military conflict in Ukraine, having as a base scenario an intermediate solution to the geopolitical imbroglio”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call. “Considering a stressed scenario of a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, energy, metals and food prices would tend to exhibit further jumps, making the task of central banks to control inflationary pressure even more challenging.”

Despite the inflationary perspective, there is, until then, an aversion of investors to government bonds and interest rate contracts. The income of treasuries Americans fall as a bloc as well as Germany, Europe’s largest economy. There is capital flow, however, to precious metals – gold is up 3.20% and silver is up 3.59%.

“We have a rise in oil reaching highs in recent years. This not only brings inflationary pressure on energy costs, but also transportation and consumption of many other things”, Andrey Nousi, CFA and founder of Nousi Finance. “On the other hand, in a scenario of tension and war, consumers are apprehensive and tend to reduce their consumption in more superfluous things. It will be interesting to see this balance in the reduction of demand on the one hand and the increase in energy on the other”.

Meanwhile, risky assets plummet. US futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all retreated at 8:40 am, respectively, 2.47%. 2.43% and 2.99%. In Europe, Germany’s DAX is down 4.69%. The UK’s FTSE is down 2.90%. France’s CAC 40 is down 5.01%. The STOXX 600, across the continent, operates at 3.75% less.

In Asia, all indices also closed in the red – Nikkei, from Japan, dropped 1.81%; Mainland China’s Shanghai fell 1.70%; Hong Kong’s HSI plunged 3.21%; and Kospi, from South Korea, fell 2.60%.

In the domestic scenario, investors should monitor commodities

The Ukrainian war, despite having broken out at dawn, is already being felt in Brazil – the Petrobras ADRs (PETR3;[ativos=PETR4]) rose, for example, by almost 4% in the US pre-market, with the company announcing balance sheets and dividends and also following the sharp rise in oil.

“It is also worth drawing an overview of Ukraine’s importance on the international stage. With one of the most fertile lands on the planet, Ukraine has been a highlight of European agriculture for centuries. Currently, the country is responsible for producing 13% of the world’s corn and 7% of wheat. In addition, Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of other grains, such as barley and rye”, comments Pedro Serra, head of research at Ativa Investimentos.

According to Serra, companies exporting agricultural commodities, such as SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) and Brasil Agro (AGRO3) should benefit from the geopolitical problem. Companies that depend on these commodities to produce, such as Ambev (ABEV3) and M Dias Branco (MDIA3) should feel a negative impact.

PNAD and balance sheets should also weigh on the future Ibovespa

Finally, the Ibovespa future also echoes the publication that the continuous PNAD unemployment rate for December was 11.1%, lower than the consensus of 11.2%.

The economy slightly warmer than expected, together with the crisis in Ukraine weighing on inflation, makes the Brazilian interest rate curve soar. At the short end and in the middle of the curve, the DI rate maturing in January 2023 rises nine basis points, to 12.42%, and the DI rate for the same month of 2025 rises 17 points, to 11.42% . On the long end, the yield of DIs for 2027 and 2029 rise, respectively, by 18 points and 17 points, to 11.34% and 11.52%.

The future dollar advanced 0.79%, at R$ 5.053. The commercial dollar rose 1% to R$5.054. The DXY, which measures the strength of the US currency against its peers, rose 0.97%.

In addition to Ukraine and the unemployment rate, investors also reflect the balance sheets of companies such as Petrobras, Ambev and Ultrapar (UGPA3), which released their results between yesterday evening and this morning.

