G7 asks Putin to ‘stop bloodbath’

The meeting of the leaders of the G7 – a group made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – ended with a harsh message against Russia following the attack by the country’s military on Ukraine today.

The heads of government and state urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the “bloodbath” and withdraw his troops from Ukrainian territory “immediately”. The note also reinforces the “full support and solidarity” for Kiev.

After the beginning of the Russian mobilizations, there were records of explosions and attacks on Ukrainian border units, as well as movements of tanks. There are already dead as a result of the military action.

The leaders also said that the invasion is a “threat to the international order” and that everyone is ready to act on the global energy market, especially to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

“We are closely monitoring global oil and gas market conditions,” the G7 said in a statement after a video conference to discuss the crisis triggered by the invasion.

Putin has reintroduced warfare to the European continent, and that puts him on the wrong side of history. This is a completely unwarranted attack on Ukraine Communiqué from G7 leaders

Image: Art / UOL

EU leaders meet with NATO secretary

Also meeting today were the leaders of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) and Charles Michel (of the European Council) with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), military alliance created to face the extinct Soviet Union.

Among the announcements, Von der Leyen highlighted that the European bloc has plans ready to receive all Ukrainians who flee to member states.

“All border countries have plans to immediately take in refugees from Ukraine and have our full support, with humanitarian corridors for people in need. We will also increase aid to Ukraine and we are fully prepared,” said Von der Leyen.

So far, thousands of people have gone to Poland and about four thousand have gone to Moldova.

The president of the Commission also spoke about the new sanctions that the bloc will apply against the Russians, which must be implemented within 24 hours, and which, according to the German, “will make it impossible for the Kremlin to continue with its action”.

“It will be very tough financial sanctions, it will have a very heavy impact on the Russian economy and it will suppress Russia’s growth and erode its industrial base. We will see a lot of capital leave the country and we will limit Moscow’s access to fundamental technologies,” he said.

Kiev says invasion is total

Russia’s attacks began after Putin gave the green light to what he called Russia’s “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine and sent a message to those who tried to intervene.

He described the move as a response to Ukrainian threats and said it was aimed at “demilitarization and denazification”.

Russia has more than 150,000 troops, tanks and missiles positioned along the Ukrainian border. Vladimir Putin’s regime – which initially denied the intention of invasion and accused Americans of “hysteria” – complains of Kiev’s eventual accession to NATO.

For Putin, NATO is a threat to Russia’s security due to its expansion in the region. Therefore, the president wants a formal declaration that Ukraine will never join the alliance.

In return, the United States and allied Western countries (such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany) threatened the country with “severe economic sanctions” and “quick response” if the invasion took place.

* With information from Ansa