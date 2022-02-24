Galaxy S21 FE: top-of-the-line phone king of cost-benefit in 2022? | double analysis

The Galaxy S20 FE is the darling of Brazilians and a good part of the TudoCelular team. With that, the expectation arose of seeing an even better successor, while maintaining the same good cost-benefit ratio. Did Samsung get it right again?
The design of the new affordable top of the line is in line with the rest of the S21 family, but the camera rim is made of plastic, the same part that makes up the back of the device. Anyway, the finish is of good quality and we now have the same generation of Gorilla Glass protecting the screen.
The S21 FE has a smaller screen, but with the same resolution as before. The panel has evolved in brightness and color reproduction, in addition to now supporting HDR10+. The 120 Hz rate is not variable like other Samsung advanced, so you have to choose between better fluidity or longer battery life. Stereo sound is powerful and delivers good sound balance.
We tested both versions of the Galaxy S21 FE and found the difference in performance to be minimal. The Snapdragon model was a few seconds faster in multitasking and scored 10% higher in benchmarks.
The battery lasts the same in both models and the difference in recharge time is no more than two minutes. Incidentally, the S21 FE does not come with a charger in the box like its predecessor, as well as the headphone jack.
The photographic set is basically the same as the S20 FE, but Samsung adopts different sensors depending on the chipset. The Snapdragon version comes with a Sony sensor that records clearer photos with less saturation. The model with Exynos has Samsung’s own sensor and hits more in sharpness and contrast. What is the best? It will depend on your personal taste.
The Galaxy S21 FE, regardless of which platform, delivers a good set with a fair price for launch. As the value will fall in the coming months, it has everything to be the king of value for money in 2022. To check out all the details, just follow the full analysis through the link below.
The Galaxy S21 FE was launched in January 2022 by BRL 4,499. Below you can see the best offers to get yours paying less: