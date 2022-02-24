Galaxy S21 FE: top-of-the-line phone king of cost-benefit in 2022? | double analysis

The Galaxy S20 FE is the darling of Brazilians and a good part of the TudoCelular team. With that, the expectation arose of seeing an even better successor, while maintaining the same good cost-benefit ratio. Did Samsung get it right again?

The design of the new affordable top of the line is in line with the rest of the S21 family, but the camera rim is made of plastic, the same part that makes up the back of the device. Anyway, the finish is of good quality and we now have the same generation of Gorilla Glass protecting the screen.

The S21 FE has a smaller screen, but with the same resolution as before. The panel has evolved in brightness and color reproduction, in addition to now supporting HDR10+. The 120 Hz rate is not variable like other Samsung advanced, so you have to choose between better fluidity or longer battery life. Stereo sound is powerful and delivers good sound balance.