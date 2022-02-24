Galaxy S21 FE x iPhone 13 Mini: which one wins the duel between the ‘top cheap’? – 02/23/2022

Samsung and Apple are famous for selling very advanced cell phones. And for consumers who don’t give up having good technologies and who don’t want to pay fortunes, companies offer entry-level versions of their most powerful smartphones. In today’s duel we chose the: Galaxy S21 FAITH and iPhone 13 Mini.

In the case of the South Korean manufacturer, the “Fan Edition” (FE) model from 2022 takes the attributes considered “most relevant” from the Galaxy S21 and packs it into a phone created by the company to be cost-effective.

Apple, on the other hand, bets on the line “mini“, version that debuted together with the iPhone 12. In short, it is a device with identical settings to the main line, but with a smaller screen.

And if some of you are asking about the iPhone SE, created to be a more affordable version of the line – and with a proposal similar to that of the phones “fan Edition” by Samsung — it will not be part of this comparison, as it is older, from 2020.

So we think it’s fairer to compare Samsung’s brand new phone with a cheaper top-of-the-line Apple model among recent releases. So, who will be the best in this clash?

Compact format is perfect for one-handed use, discreet and easy to carry in any trouser, shirt or backpack pocket

Photo styles allow you to customize camera features without having to rack your brains in manual mode Design is quite nice and plastic on the back doesn't give the device a "cheap" look.

Performance puts this device on par with high-end models.

Screen has excellent resolution and reproduces well-defined images even under strong lighting.

Rear camera only has the option of two lenses, both wide-angle; a telephoto lens is needed for zoom shots Main problem of the device: The S21 FE 5G is expensive, something significant for a device focused on cost-effectiveness.

The iPhone 13 mini, like its brother iPhone 13, is more of the same: same flaws and same qualities as always. The cameras are great, but a telephoto lens is lacking. The performance and battery are worthy of a top-of-the-line phone, but I saw the mini model stutter at times. Despite some points of attention, for those who like small cell phones, there is no better option on the market today. Using the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is an excellent experience for many factors such as performance. It's a fast device that takes excellent photos and has a battery that, if it's not brilliant, is far from disappointing. The problem is that it is sold as an "S21 with the essentials" and, at least in theory, that should mean a much more inviting price. Unfortunately, that's not what happens here.

Galaxy S21 FE: 155.7mm x 74.5mm x 7.9mm (H x W x D); and 177 g (weight)

iPhone 13 Mini: 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.7mm (H x W x L); and 141 g (weight)

Considering the dimensions, the two are quite different. Samsung’s is considerably larger, especially in height and width. There’s a technical tie in thickness, but the S21 FE is nearly 30 grams heavier than Apple’s smartphone.

The construction of both is similar, with a Gorilla Glass coated front and aluminum housing. The difference is due to the coating on the back: the Samsung uses plastic, while the iPhone uses glass (Gorilla Glass). Both are IP68 certified water resistant — in theory, they can be submerged for up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes).

Verdict: a tie. While the S21 FAITH will please those who enjoy larger devices, the iPhone 13 mini it is ideal for those think that smartphones “have grown too much”.

Galaxy S21 FE: 6.4-inch (16.25 cm) 2X Dynamic Amoled; Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120 Hz

iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4-inch (13.71 cm) Super Retina XDR OLED Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 60 Hz

Samsung took care of the screen of the S21 FE. It is a slightly larger display than the conventional S21. In addition, it maintains the resolution and also the excellent refresh rate of 120 Hz, something that guarantees fluidity when watching movies or playing games on the device.

In general, the screens of Apple devices are excellent. With the iPhone 13 Mini it’s no different. The low point, however, is the refresh rate of 60 Hz, something that has already been surpassed even by intermediate devices. In addition, Apple has a cutout at the top of the screen, which reduces the usable area of ​​the display.

Verdict: victory of the S21 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE: 4,500 mAh

iPhone 13 Mini: 2438 mAh

This is a point that, at least numerically, the S21 FE beats the iPhone 13 Mini by a wash. The battery is almost twice as big — which is, in part, a reflection of the Samsung’s larger size. in the tests of tiltthis resulted in about a day and a half of autonomy.

The Apple is also “mini” in terms of battery: it’s only 2,438 mAh. In tests, it only lasted a day, considering an economical use. It’s little, even more if we consider that the device doesn’t come with a charger in the box — and, let’s be fair, the S21 FE doesn’t come with the factory accessory either.

Verdict: victory of the S21 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G: 12 MP wide-angle, 12 MP ultra-angle and 8 MP telephoto (rear); 32 MP wide angle (front)

iPhone 13 Mini: iPhone 13 Mini: 12 MP wide-angle, 12 MP ultra-wide (rear); 12 MP wide-angle and depth sensor and biometrics (front)

Main

Numbers aside, as there is a tie in this regard, the S21 FE set is more versatile than the iPhone 13 Mini. There is an extra lens, dedicated to taking medium and long distance photos, which, added to the 3x optical zoom, gives a considerable advantage to the Samsung device.

This does not mean that the iPhone 13 Mini is bad at this function, far from it. Both handsets are capable of taking excellent quality pictures.

Verdict: victory of the S21 FE for having a more versatile set.

Front

On the front, the two smartphones are quite equivalent, even with cameras with very different values ​​in terms of megapixels. In short: selfies with S21 FE and iPhone 13 Mini will come out great.

The only difference is that the Apple device also has a 3D sensor, responsible for capturing depth and biometrics.

Verdict: a tie.

Galaxy S21 FE: Exynos 2100 5G processor (2.9 GHz, octa-core), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage

iPhone 13 Mini: Apple A15 Bionic processor (hex-core, 3.22 GHz), 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage

Both devices have excellent performance, with the S21 FE bringing a very similar set to the “standard” S21. This makes it a fast device and less prone to crashes, features that are always welcome.

The advantage of the iPhone 13 Mini here is that, without mincing words, it is a “cannon”. That’s because the set is the same as its bigger brother. Added to this is the fact that it is a “closed” system, in which the software interacts very efficiently with the hardware and we have a fast and stable device.

One way to compare the performance of the two is via benchmark test results. In Geekbench 5, Samsung scored 1,051 points in the single-core test and 3,284 when evaluating all processor cores together. Apple went further: 1,675 in the single-core test and 4,436 points in the all-core test.

Verdict: iPhone 13 Mini win.

Both devices bring functions already known to the public and, therefore, there is little news here. One of the differentials of the iPhone 13 Mini is the unlocking system via facial biometrics, the Face ID. Samsung, in turn, bets on a fingerprint sensor hidden under the screen.

Verdict: a tie.

Galaxy S21 FE: from BRL 3,500 (authorized partner stores)

iPhone 13 Mini: from BRL 5,731.67 (authorized partner stores)

The iPhone 13 Mini is a faster phone, practically equivalent when it comes to taking pictures, but it loses in battery and display (not in terms of size, but in terms of technology). However, the slight Apple device in this comparison is not for its attributes, but for the amount charged to keep one of them in your pocket.

Not that the S21 FE is a bargain — as it should be, after all it manages to be more expensive than an S21 even though it is a simplified version of this smartphone — but the more than R$ 2 thousand difference here would be enough to take home a Intermediate device with good configuration. It’s a lot, therefore.

Verdict: victory of the S21 FE.