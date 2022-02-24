Gerdau (GGBR4) pays R$341.1 million in dividends; see conditions – Money Times

Gerdau
The amount of dividends and interest on capital allocated in 2021 by Gerdau was R$5.4 billion. (Image: Facebook/Gerdau)

THE Gerdau (GGBR4) announced this Wednesday (23) that it will pay BRL 341.1 million in dividends, based on 2021 results.

According to the company, R$ 0.20 per share will be paid, based on March 7, 2022 based on the share position. On March 8, the shares will be traded “ex-dividends”.

The payment date will be March 16, 2022.

The amount of dividends and interest on capital allocated in 2021 by Gerdau was R$ 5.4 billion (R$ 3.14 per share), a historic record for one year, reaching 37.3% of net income after the constitution of expected reserves in the bylaws, the company said.

Gerdau recently announced that had consolidated net income of R$ 3.56 billion in the fourth quarter, up 237% year-on-year. The result was slightly lower than expected, which was BRL 3.63 billion, according to data gathered by Bloomberg.

The line adjusted for non-recurring items was R$ 3.47 billion, considering lower exchange variation – which favored the company’s debts in foreign currency.

Adjusted net income in 4Q21 was a historic record for Gerdau for the period, boosted by higher Ebitda, which reached R$5.22 billion.

See the document released by the company, which includes the announcement of dividends:

