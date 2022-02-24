Giant strawberry enters the record books as the heaviest in the world

posted on 02/23/2022 10:16



(credit: Guinness/ reproduction)

A strawberry weighing 289 grams entered the Guinness World Records last Wednesday (16/2) as the heaviest in the world.

The fruit was grown by Israeli farmer Ariel Chahi on his family’s farm located in the local council of Kadima-Zoran. The Ilan type strawberry tends to grow larger than others. However, for it to reach this size, favorable climatic conditions were needed, such as intense cold.





The strawberry was 18 cm long, 4 cm thick and 34 cm in circumference. The strawberry comes in at almost the same weight as an iPad Mini, Apple’s 293-gram tablet. The fruit was found about a year ago and kept in a freezer until the record was confirmed.





farmer and the giant strawberry

(photo: reproduction)





Before him, the record for the heaviest strawberry in the world belonged to a fruit from Japan, which weighed 250 grams and had received the title in 2015.