Google Pixel 7 has leaked renders and should arrive with 2nd generation Tensor

Update (2/23/2022) – HA

With the help of the informant xleaks7, the portal Choose Best Tech published this Wednesday (23) some 3D renders of how the Google Pixel 7 design should look. with some differences. The dimensions of the next model will be 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm — adding up to 11.5 mm in depth including the camera module. So it should be a smaller and thinner device than its predecessor.

The photographic set must also bring only two lenses and a flash light. The piece appears to be joined to the sideframe as a single piece, and they must maintain the same color. The images also suggest that the Pixel 7 will have a sensor at the top similar to a 5G mmWave antenna, just like there is on the side of the iPhone 12 and 13. Otherwise, the punch-hole front camera, the in-display fingerprint sensor , the speakers and the USB-C port and SIM tray on the left side look the same as their predecessor.

Original text (2/20/2022)

Rumors about Google’s upcoming launches for the smartphone market are heating up. Going beyond a foldable cell phone and the mid-range Pixel 6a, the company is already planning to launch the successors of the popular Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Not surprisingly, the so-called Pixel 7 and 7 Pro should have the second generation of the Tensor chipset. The next generation of Google’s own processor could be called Tensor GS201 and codenamed Cloudripper. Among other details, it is believed that the component will integrate a modem Samsung g5300b, that is, Exynos 5300. This possibility is supported by the fact that the current Tensor GS101 has the modem g5123b – Exynos 5123.

The new generation of Google Pixel smartphones is expected to launch sometime between September and December this year. However, there is the possibility that big tech will adopt the same strategy as last year, when already in August, two months before the official debut, it announced its new cell phones. Future devices also rely on assumptions in terms of codenames. Apparently, the Pixel 7 model is identified as “cheetah” internally, while the Pixel 7 Pro is called “panther”. What are your expectations about the future Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? Tell in the comments!

