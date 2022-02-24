Government launches new identity card with unique number

New document will unify the personal data of Brazilians in a single document and aims to reduce the number of frauds and scams

Isac Nóbrega/PR – 02/23/2022 President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announces the creation of a new document with unique identification, the National Identity Card



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Wednesday, 23, in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto for the launch of the National Identity Card. The initiative aims to unify all state documents in a single registry – currently, each state issues a document for citizens. Scanning will use the CPF (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas) as a unique number for national registration. The card, which will be made available free of charge both physically and digitally, will also have a QR code that will contain all of the individual’s personal information. Identification institutes will have until March 6, 2023 to adapt to the change.

the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, again cited the country’s digital advancement as one of the factors for Bolsonaro’s election, who had much of his 2018 campaign broadcast on social media. “Just as new technologies disrupted business, the same thing happened in the political universe. Nobody has a monopoly on communication with the Brazilian population,” he said. According to the minister, the digital wallet is part of a project that will unite several services, such as health care and social assistance. “I assure you that Brazil is well ahead of 80% of advanced economies,” he added.

Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice and Security, stressed the importance of a single document for national public security. “The Single Identity Card is a question that I have not been able to answer for many years. How can a citizen have 27 different identity cards in our country? There are countless scams, there are countless frauds, there are countless crimes committed as a result of this”, explained the head of the folder. In addition to Bolsonaro, Guedes and Torres, the event was also attended by the government leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), by the senator and former president Fernando Collor (Pros-AL), and by the Ministers of Women. , Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves; from the General Secretariat, General Luiz Eduardo Ramos; of Citizenship, João Roma; of Agriculture, Teresa Cristina.

Criticism of the Federal Supreme Court

During his speech, the president enumerated the achievements made by the government, emphasized that the Armed forces were invited to participate in the electoral process in this year’s elections and took advantage of the pulpit to criticize the performance of the Federal Court of Justice (STF). According to Bolsonaro, “generally, whoever seeks to impede freedom and impose a regime of force in a country is the Chief Executive. Here it is exactly the opposite, it is the Chief Executive who resists”. The politician also classified it as “inadmissible” for the State to force children and adolescents to be vaccinated, since the custody of the minor is the responsibility of the parents.