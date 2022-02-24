Gustavo suggests alliance with Arthur Aguiar to vote for Larissa

It seems that we have another alliance on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). During Lucas’ bachelor party, Gustavo and Arthur Aguiar signed an alliance to vote for Larissa for the next wall. The law graduate approached the actor and commented that the only thing the two have in common is Larissa.

“What is our convergence? It’s Larissa. If you want to go to Larissa next week, I’m with you for the game”, Gustavo pointed out. “That’s it,” agreed Arthur Aguiar.

Gustavo also commented that Larissa has dubious actions in the game and promised to mess up the house, but in reality he did nothing more than shallow gossip – and wrong, it is worth mentioning. “This week I thought it was bad to go to her because we just arrived and she was a person who contradicted herself in the house,” he said.

Arthur replied that his sister’s actions are quite contradictory: “For sure. At Casa de Vidro she said: ‘I’m dying to go in and play. I want to move and I don’t know what’. When she got here, she went to the most comfortable place “, points out. “Come here and vote for Jessi and put Natália in the Discordia Game”, nudges Gustavo. Go figure!

gustavo - Playback/Globoplay - Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Gustavo suggests alliance with Arthur Aguiar to vote for Larissa

Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Bachelor party: what happened at leader Lucas’ party

BBB 22: Lucas' bachelor party decoration - Reproduction/Globoplay

1 / 15

BBB 22: Lucas’ bachelor party decoration

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas arrives at his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

two / 15

BBB 22: Lucas arrives at his leader’s party

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Slovenia plays on pole dance at leader Lucas' party - Reproduction/Globoplay

3 / 15

BBB 22: Slovenia plays on pole dance at leader Lucas’ party

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas' bachelor party decoration - Reproduction/Globoplay

4 / 15

BBB 22: Lucas’ bachelor party decoration

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas arrives at his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

5 / 15

BBB 22: Lucas arrives at his leader’s party

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas' bachelor party decoration - Reproduction/Globoplay

6 / 15

BBB 22: Lucas’ bachelor party decoration

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas' bachelor party decoration - Reproduction/Globoplay

7 / 15

BBB 22: Lucas’ bachelor party decoration

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Laís, Linn and Vyni have fun in the limousine - Reproduction/Globoplay

8 / 15

BBB 22: Laís, Linn and Vyni have fun in the limousine

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas arrives at his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

9 / 15

BBB 22: Lucas arrives at his leader’s party

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas arrives at his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

10 / 15

BBB 22: Lucas arrives at his leader’s party

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas Bissoli's 'bachelor party' begins - Reproduction: Globoplay

11 / 15

BBB 22: Lucas Bissoli’s ‘bachelor party’ begins

Reproduction: Globoplay

BBB 22: Arthur has a little mouth at the party of leader Lucas - Reproduction / Globoplay

12 / 15

BBB 22: Arthur has a little mouth at the party of leader Lucas

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Douglas Silva has fun in the limousine at the party of leader Lucas - Reproduction/Globoplay

13 / 15

BBB 22: Douglas Silva has fun in the limousine at the party of leader Lucas

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Linn da Quebrada dresses up as a bride at the party of leader Lucas - Reproduction/Globoplay

14 / 15

BBB 22: Linn da Quebrada dresses as a bride at the party of leader Lucas

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Brothers enjoy the party of leader Lucas - Reproduction / Globoplay

15 / 15

BBB 22: Brothers enjoy the party of leader Lucas

Playback/Globoplay

What kind of long race do you want to see at ‘BBB 22’?

Only the uol subscriber can vote more than once per poll

7.10%

Reproduction / TV Globo

19.03%

Playback/Globoplay

7.74%

Playback/Globoplay

17.42%

Playback/Globoplay

11.29%

Reproduction / TV Globo

8.06%

Playback/YouTube

21.61%

Reproduction / TV Globo

7.74%

Playback/Globoplay

Total of 310 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

