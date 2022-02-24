It seems that we have another alliance on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). During Lucas’ bachelor party, Gustavo and Arthur Aguiar signed an alliance to vote for Larissa for the next wall. The law graduate approached the actor and commented that the only thing the two have in common is Larissa.

“What is our convergence? It’s Larissa. If you want to go to Larissa next week, I’m with you for the game”, Gustavo pointed out. “That’s it,” agreed Arthur Aguiar.

Gustavo also commented that Larissa has dubious actions in the game and promised to mess up the house, but in reality he did nothing more than shallow gossip – and wrong, it is worth mentioning. “This week I thought it was bad to go to her because we just arrived and she was a person who contradicted herself in the house,” he said.

Arthur replied that his sister’s actions are quite contradictory: “For sure. At Casa de Vidro she said: ‘I’m dying to go in and play. I want to move and I don’t know what’. When she got here, she went to the most comfortable place “, points out. “Come here and vote for Jessi and put Natália in the Discordia Game”, nudges Gustavo. Go figure!

BBB 22: Gustavo suggests alliance with Arthur Aguiar to vote for Larissa Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Bachelor party: what happened at leader Lucas’ party

