Have you ever thought about doing an internship at PicPay? Company opens 50 vacancies

How about participating in an internship with a scholarship worth R$ 1,900 and other benefits in a company that is growing more and more in the market? so know now how to apply for an internship at PicPay. 50 vacancies are offered, with half of the opportunities being for black people, women, LGBTQIA+ and over 50s.

PicPay is a payment company that was founded in 2012 in Vitória, Espírito Santo. After three years, in 2015, it received an investment from the J&F group, which was fundamental for it to become the largest payment app in Brazil, which has more than 60 million users today.

PicPay opens registration for 50 internship vacancies in 2022

All vacancies are for the city of São Paulo and half will be directed to minority groups, in order to encourage diversity within the company. As for the areas of activity, they are distributed among the sectors of financial services, marketing, human resources, technology, product and data analysis.

Who can apply for an internship on PicPay?

Undergraduate students in the areas of exact sciences, humanities and technology, who are studying between the second and the penultimate period of college, can apply. Applications must be made online until today, the 22nd. Regarding the duration of the internship, it will be 18 months, starting in April.

How will the selection be?

Candidates will go through a selection process made through a consultancy after registration. In addition, they will also have an interview with the manager of the area in which they intend to join.

According to PicPay, the company is looking for people aligned with the company’s values ​​and who have an affinity for technology and innovation. Furthermore, it also expects students to be proactive and enjoy suggesting solutions and new business ideas.

PicPay offers free course in partnership with Kenzie Academy

In addition to the internship program, PicPay is also open for a free online programming course held in partnership with Kenzie Academy. In this way, there are 50,000 vacancies, for which people from all over Brazil can apply.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about market technologies, HTML, CSS and JavaScript. In addition, with the aim of promoting diversity, people with disabilities (PCD), women, black people or LGBTQIA+ people will compete for three scholarships of R$ 5 thousand in the PicPay wallet at the end of the course.