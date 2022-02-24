Health minister debates US actions to contain the pandemic

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, travels today (24) to the United States, where he will participate in meetings at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and at the United Nations (UN). The meetings will focus on actions to combat covid-19.

“I will talk about the country’s advances in vaccination against covid-19; that Brazil has distributed more than 430 million doses of vaccine, having more than 70% of its population with the second dose of the vaccine [aplicada]; and that there was no collapse in the health system after the arrival of the Ômicron variant”, said the minister this morning, as he participated in the launch ceremony of the Plan to Combat Maternal and Child Mortality.

official mission

The minister’s trip to the United States is part of an official mission with meetings at PAHO, on the 24th, in Washington, and at the United Nations headquarters, in New York, on the 25th. The return to Brazil is scheduled for the 26th. .

The minister will meet with the director-general of PAHO, Carissa Etienne, with whom he will discuss Brazil’s cooperation to face the pandemic with neighboring countries, the structuring of the Unified Health System (SUS) and the strengthening of health surveillance capacity. which, according to the ministry, is focused on prevention, preparedness and response to future health emergencies.

According to the ministry, topics such as the country’s capacity to expand and strengthen the health industrial complex, aiming at self-sufficiency in the production of inputs, and cooperation with other nations will also be addressed.

The meeting promoted by the UN will bring together heads of state and invited authorities from several countries to discuss “the challenges that still exist for the production and distribution of covid-19 vaccines around the world and seek ways to contemplate countries with low vaccine coverage”.

Also according to the ministry, Queiroga will meet, on the 26th, with the president of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation at Columbia University, Juan Granada, “to exchange information and learn more about the research carried out in this sector”.