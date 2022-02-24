Health plans: understand what can change in coverage for customers with judgment in the STJ | Economy

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) resumes, this Wednesday (23), judgment on the coverage of health plans for procedures listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The result can directly impact patients undergoing treatment for various diseases.

O The focus of the decision is whether the coverage of the plans should be exemplary or exhaustivethat is, whether operators may or may not be required to cover procedures not included in the ANS list, known as rol.

“If the STJ changes the rules, operators will deny more procedures and many patients will be left without treatment”, warns Rafael Robba, a lawyer specializing in the right to health, from the Vilhena Silva office.

THE exemplary coverage means that health plans are not limited to covering only what is on the ANS list, as it serves exactly as an example of basic treatment.

already the tax coverage understands that what is not on this preliminary ANS list does not need to be covered by the operators, which would lead to a very large limitation of authorized procedures.

Thus, in the example – the current understanding – the list of ANS works as a cover minimum to be financed by health plans. As for the tax, it lists everything the plans are required to pay: if it is not on the list, it has no coverage.

How do health plans currently approve treatments?

Today the most of the Judiciary understands that the list of ANS is exemplary and that health plans must cover other treatments that are not on the list, but that have been prescribed by the doctor, are justified and are not experimental.

When a company denies a treatment that meets these conditions, the patient usually goes to court and obtains the release of health plan coverage for their problem.

If coverage becomes taxing, what changes?

If the STJ approves tax coverage, court decisions must follow this understanding – that what is not on the list does not need to be covered. In this case, many patients will not be able to continue or start treatment with health plan coverage.

What procedures lose health plan coverage?

The role of the ANS is basic and does not include many treatments, such as recently approved drugs, some types of oral chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and surgeries with robotic techniques, for example. If it is established that the list is exhaustive, the plans are exempt from the obligation to pay for these treatments.