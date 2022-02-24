High in suicides: routine aggravates stress and puts pressure on police officers’ mental health – Cities

“They are trained at the academy to be robotic machines”, says association president

On January 20, a military policeman was found dead in a hotel room. (Photo: Paul Francis)

In thirty days, five public safety professionals committed suicide. The sad statistic in Mato Grosso do Sul reinforces a point that is already very clear to those who work in mental health: the degree of stress in certain professions aggravates preexisting symptoms.

“We need more research in these areas, but doctors, military police, civilians, prison officers suffer from a degree of stress that can worsen symptoms. It does not mean that the profession itself will cause this, but it has a degree of stress capable of aggravating or triggering preexisting symptoms. And the risk of suicide is higher in severe cases”, says psychiatrist Marcos Estevão.

Regardless of the professional category, the specialist points out that friends and family need to pay attention to statements such as: “my life is not worth it”, “I am a hindrance to my family”. According to the psychiatrist, these phrases are warning signs.

“Friends and family should encourage the demand for specialized care. An integrated treatment with a psychiatrist and psychologist”, says Marcos Estevão.

machines – President of ACS (Association and Social Center of Military Police and Military Firefighters), Mário Sérgio do Couto says that police officers are trained like machines, they have only three seconds to decide between lethal or non-lethal decision and are pressured by the disciplinary regulation.

“The stress is enormous, it reaches the range of exhaustion. Then comes depression, which leads to suicide. The military policeman has three seconds to make a decision. Imagine spending 20 years deciding in three seconds. The delegate has 40 days to make an inquiry, a judge has six months to judge”.

According to Couto, there is also a lack of regulation of the workload. “They are trained at the academy to be robotic machines. Trained not to speak. It accumulates and the body cannot stand it”. The association represents 3,400 police officers and provides psychological care.

Sejusp (Secretariat of Justice and Public Security) informs that “each force that makes up Public Security has a specific psychosocial care service”.

cases – On January 20, Lieutenant Edson Henrique Yamamoto Thomaz, 31, was found dead in a hotel room on Avenida Calógeras, in downtown Campo Grande. He was commander of the 3rd Platoon of Paradise Waters.

On the same date, the former municipal guard of the Capital, Neiton de Assis Alves de Paiva, 38, was found dead in the house where he lived, in Jardim Petrópolis. Neilton suffered from depression.

Four days later, expert papilloscopist Viviane Jesus de Souza, 35, was found dead with a gunshot to the head at a motel in Jardim Paulista, Campo Grande.

On February 4, federal highway police officer André Cassiano Messias Valdameri, 28, was found dead in a property in the Santa Fé neighborhood, in the capital.

A student of the training course for sergeants of the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul, Corporal Alcieides Fialho Araújo, 45, was found dead on Sunday night (20), in the city of Buritama, in the interior of São Paulo. The soldier had been with the corporation for 17 years.