Honda City, Polo or Yaris? See the pros and cons when choosing a hatch – 02/24/2022

After the arrival of the Honda City sedan, it is now time for the hatch to start being delivered to stores next week. The model is an unprecedented version in Brazil and comes to maintain consistency in the range with the end (here in the country) of the Fit.

The model has two versions, EXL and Touring, and bets on a very innovative, different and daring new look compared to its predecessor on the market.

Its main rivals will be the Volkswagen Polo in the most complete versions, with a turbo engine, and the Toyota Yaris, another compact hatch by the Japanese brand.

Prices and versions

With prices of R$ 114,200 and R$ 122,600, the City hatch hits stores with two versions: EXL and Touring. In terms of versions, it is the one with the leanest range.

The Polo has four versions, but the ones that really match the City are the intermediate Comfortline and Highline, which cost R$107,190 and R$115,150, respectively. The MPI, with an aspirated 1.0 engine, and the sporty GTS, with the 1.4 turbo, are off the menu.

Toyota has three versions available after the restyling: XL Live, XS Connect and XLS Connect. Prices are BRL 93,390, BRL 102,790 and BRL 114,090, respectively.

engines

In terms of motorization, the balance leans towards the Polo. The Volkswagen hatch comes with the 1.0-liter three-cylinder turboflex, which delivers up to 128 hp at 5,000 rpm and 20.4 mkgf at 2,000 rpm, and a six-speed automatic transmission with the option of shifting by butterfly and lever.

The City follows suit with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It develops 126 hp at 6,200 rpm and up to 15.8 mkgf at 4,600 rpm. The transmission is a CVT-type automatic that simulates 7 gears and privileges consumption, not performance.

At the bottom comes Yaris. He bets on a four-cylinder engine, also 1.5, but with less technology than Honda’s. With that it yields up to 110 hp at 5,600 rpm and 14.9 mkgf at 4,000 rpm. The transmission is also automatic CVT that simulates seven gears.

Space

In terms of measurements and space, the Honda City has the best data, with a wheelbase of 2.60 m against 2.56 m for the Polo and 2.55 m for the Yaris, which favors the interior space of the hatch made in Itirapina to the detriment of the others, despite the Polo’s MQB platform also providing good internal space. The Yaris is the tightest of the three.

On the other hand, the Toyota hatch has the best trunk with its 310 liters, followed by the Polo with 300 liters and the City with 268 liters. Speaking of capacities, the fuel tanks are quite different. The Polo brings 52 liters, the Yaris 45 leo City 39 l.

Equipments

City’s kit list so far is unbeatable. The model is the only one with autonomous emergency braking, lane reader with steering wheel correction, ACC and automatic high beam. Followed by six airbags, Honda Sensing system, among others.

The Yaris has seven airbags and the most basic Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) package. It has lane departure warning and frontal collision risk, but it does not bring either steering wheel correction or autonomous braking, for example.

The Polo comes with only four airbags, but it is the only one of the three with four-wheel disc brakes. It still hasn’t gained any of the active and passive safety technologies present in SUVs that use the same platform, but they should arrive in the second half of the year. Until then, it doesn’t even offer LED headlights.

In common, they all have a multimedia center with connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but only VW and Honda have a wireless connection. The Polo has a 100% virtual panel, while the City has 50%, both configurable. The Yaris remains on the analog panel with an on-board computer screen.

