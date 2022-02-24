How does the FGTS birthday withdrawal work?

The Severance Indemnity Fund has a withdrawal method that allows annual withdrawals from the account balance. It’s the FGTS birthday withdrawal and those who opt for the modality, which makes transfers in the month of the worker’s birth, can now check the complete payment schedule.

Thus, any worker who has a FGTS account, as long as he has a balance, can join the modality. Remembering that Caixa Econômica Federal is the financial institution that releases payments.

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

According to Caixa Econômica, any worker can request the FGTS birthday withdrawal method.

The change request can be made on the FGTS app (Android and iOS), on the FGTS website, on Internet Banking CAIXA or at Caixa Branches.

It is important to remember that the migration to the birthday-loot system is not mandatory. Thus, those who do not make the option will remain in the withdrawal-withdrawal system.

INSS birthday withdrawal calendar

Beneficiaries born in January and February can now withdraw the money. For other workers, the deadlines are as follows:

Born in March: from March 2, 2022;

Born in April: from April 1, 2022;

Born in May: from May 2, 2022;

Born in June: from June 1, 2022;

Born in July: from July 1, 2022;

Born in August: from August 1, 2022;

Born in September: from September 1, 2022;

Born in October: from October 3, 2022;

Born in November: from November 1, 2022;

Born in December: from December 1, 2022.

To make the withdrawal, there is a limit of 90 days, counted from the date of release of the amounts. If the amount is not withdrawn, the money will return to the account and will only be available the following year.

If the person was born in one of these months where the amount has already been released and he does not have a record, the withdrawal will only be carried out from next year, if he subscribes to the birthday withdrawal modality.