How the regulation project approved by the Senate committee affects the market

THE Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) the Senate approved this Tuesday (22) a project that recognizes and proposes a regulation in the cryptocurrency market in Brazil.

The collegiate welcomed the replacement of Senator Irajá (PSD-TO) to three matters presented by Senators Flávio Arns (Pode-PR), Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS) and Styvenson Valentim (Pode-RN).

Regulation is a thesis expected by investors and analysts in this crypto assets.

O Crypto Times talked to some experts to understand how it can affect prices, investors and capital contributions in the national territory.

Main points of the regulation project:

The Executive Branch was given the responsibility to define which bodies should regulate and supervise cryptocurrency business;

The substitute provides for the reduction to zero of the rates of certain taxes owed by legal entities;

The opinion includes in the financial crimes law (Law 7,492, of 1986) the provision of virtual asset services without prior authorization. The prescribed penalty is imprisonment from one to four years and a fine;

The text also inserts in the Penal Code (Decree-Law 2,848, of 1940) fraud in the provision of services of virtual assets.

Criminals will be held accountable

Renato Aparecido Gomes, tax lawyer for Gomes, Almeida and Caldas Advocacia, says that the legislation has at least two important points.

First, it seeks to separate criminal conduct involving cryptocurrencies such as fraud from legitimate practices and opportunities brought by digital assets, such as their offering to guarantee liens and debts.

Another point that, according to the lawyer, deserves to be highlighted, concerns a more rigid control of information on transactions involving large amounts, which is already happening in fiat currencies.

as many people use brokerage firms and other intermediaries for transactions, the tax expert recalls that an information network will be created to keep an eye on suspicious transactions.

“Even if they result in tax evasion. In short, the cryptocurrency environment is and will be more and more controlled, so people need to be well oriented to avoid legal problems in the future”, he points out.

Renato Opice Blum, a lawyer specializing in digital law and data protection, says that the inclusion in article 171 of the penal code that seeks to clarify fraud with cryptocurrencies was extremely important.

“It’s a sentence of four to eight years in prison, it would be cryptographic fraud or something of that nature”, he jokes.

Blum also says that another decision that, in his opinion, was crucial was the assignment of the executive to determine which bodies will be able to regulate the market.

“It could be the Securities and Exchange Commissionor possibly the central bank, but this will go into more detail about rights, duties and obligations. It is important that this happens”, he concludes.

Regulation: better late than never

Criminal lawyer Bernardo Fenelon explains that cryptocurrencies work as a system “peer-to-peer”in which transactions are carried out directly between the parties, without the intermediation of a financial institution.

“A space that, unfortunately, opens gaps for the practice of the crime of money laundering”, he says.

The regulation of cryptocurrencies, according to Fenelon, is fundamental, since, in practice, the use and investment in these assets is already a reality in the world and in the national territory.

“Regulation, in Brazil, is actually late, and as an example, we can observe that since 2013, the department responsible for the prevention of financial crimes (Fincen) of the American Treasury, had already determined that “exchanges” [corretoras] and mining companies to comply with existing anti-money laundering rules adopted by traditional financial institutions.”

Is regulation attractive to investors?

In the view of the lawyer in the area of ​​government and regulatory affairs Theófilo Aquino, from Piquet, Magaldi and Guedes, regulation is attractive to investors. The expert says that the approval by the Senate of PL 3.825/2019 represents good news in the field of financial regulation.

“Given the inevitable advance of cryptocurrencies, the project provides more security for both the operation of companies in the sector and for users and investors.”

One of the most important points addressed, in the professional’s view, is the exemption of investors’ deposits from the broker’s liabilities, something that already existed with other financial institutions.

“This is an important regulation against fraud identified in this market.”

In addition, Aquino points out that the project reinforces the Central Bank’s supervisory and oversight competence.

“The ability of the Central Bank to pre-intervene and regulate the activity of crypto-asset products is important to avoid recognizing the connection to the rest of the financial system and ensuring systemic health.”

The “unicorns” and Venture Capitals smile at regulation

Orlando Telles, from the analysis house Mercurius Crypto, also says that the approval of the project was a very positive thing for the national scene.

He highlights that it is something that has been happening globally, and can be observed through the administration of US President Joe Biden.

“I see it a lot as a process of building legal certainty for the cryptocurrency market. Thinking mainly about crypto market companies and infrastructure investments, it was a positive aspect,” he points out.

Telles says that regulations like this provide security for institutional investors to invest capital in crypto-assets – or, in the case of institutional investors with part in venture capital, to invest in companies related to crypto-assets.

“It is important to add that dialogue must exist in a meaningful way between crypto market players and regulatory bodies”, he concludes.